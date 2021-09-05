Jack Hodder QC

From media deals to his representation of three former Mainzeal directors and the South Island Tahr hunting rights, QC Jack Hodder had a busy year and continues to rise in the rankings as one of the country’s foremost commercial silks.

The stoush between media sites Stuff and NZME saw Jack Hodder (for NZME) go to court mid-year seeking interim injunction orders to buy the company that was subsequently sold to its management for $1. The media deal had seen Australia’s Nine Entertainment leave negotiations with NZME that the company sought to restore. Hodder’s continued representation of some of the country’s largest businesses

Representing the powerful Tahr Foundation in an application to appeal the Department of Conservation’s plans to cull 10,000 of the animals saw Hodder apply for an injunction before the High Court.

Representing former PM Dame Jenny Shipley and two other former Mainzeal directors in a Court of Appeal decision to appeal against a major costs award for alleged reckless trading.

Most recently he has also launched the second challenge by University of Auckland lecturer Dr David Cumin and Dunedin bookseller Malcolm Moncrief-Spittle over the cancellation by an Auckland Council offshoot of a speaking tour by Canadian duo Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern in 2018.

