Last Year: 49

Jim Farmer QC has remained one of the most influencial lawyers in New Zealand for several decades, following a distinguished and continuing legal career as one of the country’s foremost silks.

His academic and legal credentials are impressive, with books on Government, Tribunals, Creditor and Debtor law, Industrial Relations, CER and many articles in many publications.

The yacht and car-loving commercial lawyer’s practising career included 6 years as a partner at Russell McVeagh until 1979 when he joined the New South Wales Bar in Sydney, practising there for 10 years and being appointed as a Queen’s Counsel in New South Wales in 1985. That appointment was followed in 1986 by similar appointments in Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory and New Zealand.

President of the New Zealand Bar Association from 1991-1995 and also from 2004-2008 he has also served as an Air New Zealand Deputy Chairman.

The likeable and able barrister may be towards the bottom of the Power List, but has been at the top of his profession for more years than almost anyone else. His blog at JamesFarmerQC has shown occasional but carefully considered opinion on issues affection the law or his profession. His slowdown is understandable, but his influence should not be underestimated.