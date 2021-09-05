The Ombudsman has long held power over government departments and others, and Peter Boshier’s range of actions in recent times have demonstrated the Office’s ability to investigate a wide range of enquiries most recently including staff assaults at a mental health unit, an inquiry into Canterbury University’s treatment of world-renowned China expert Professor Anne-Marie Brady, how the Department of Corrections is treating prisoners and more.

It has also been busy, with advice to public sector agencies rising significantly and he has been working on speeding up the reporting time for those making Official Information Act requests, as well as

The Office’s mandate was expanded considerably in 2019 to include an enhanced role in relation to Oranga Tamariki—Ministry for Children, involving the overseeing of complaints and investigations relating to Oranga Tamariki and children and young people in state custody. The office launched a separate wide–ranging and independent investigation into the steps Oranga Tamariki takes when newborn babies are removed from their parents or caregivers.

