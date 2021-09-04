High profile former Russell McVeagh chairwoman, Pip Greenwood continues to play a role in the boardroom of some of the country’s largest companies, as well as a leadership figure for women in law.

Greenwood serves on the boards of Spark, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, the a2 Milk Company and Westpac NZ. She was recently also appointed to the board of Australian-based Vulcan Steel.



A veteran of 18 years with Russell McVeagh she has served as Board Chair and won numerous industry awards throughout this time, including being the only five-time ‘NZ Dealmaker of the Year’ award-winner as announced at the Australasian Law Awards in May this year.

