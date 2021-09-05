Moving up the Power List as a key influencer in climate change law Bell Gully partner Simon Watt

Recently recognised by Chambers Global directory, as one of 18 lawyers around the world recognised for their climate change expertise in the 2020 edition of the ranking guide, he has been the leading climate change lawyer in New Zealand and continues to serve as a key figure in the vital issues arising through climate change.

New financial disclosure requirements making their way through Parliament will also greatly increase the pressure on businesses to incorporate climate reporting requirements and practices. Those changes, along with with five-year emissions budgets to be decided by the Government later this year, will help ensure there is a stronger business resonse to climate to help drive a low-emissions economy.

