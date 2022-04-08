Queenstown Law Firm Todd Walker Makes Senior Appointments

She also has extensive expertise in providing legal assistance for matters related to early-stage property development projects and subdivisions. She regularly acts for a wide array of clients ranging from start-ups to large-scale commercial businesses.

Ogilvie specialises in property and trust law, with a particular focus on residential and commercial conveyancing, refinancing, personal and business asset planning, trust establishment and administration, and estate planning.

She is the firm’s in-house trusts expert and has represented numerous local and national clients across the property sector. She has undertaken a significant number of trust reviews in the last 12 months in anticipation of new legislation which came into force in January 2021.

Waller is a criminal and family law specialist on Todd & Walker’s litigation team with considerable family law expertise that focuses on providing advice on matters relating to care of children following separation, domestic violence and relationship property disputes.

She is also an experienced criminal defence lawyer who has acted for clients on several criminal matters, including drug offending, violence, dishonesty, traffic-related offences and limited licences. She regularly appears in the Queenstown, Invercargill and Alexandra District Courts.