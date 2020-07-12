Roger Racket’s Back – ‘Dirty Trickster’ Roger Stone Freed and Unleashed

Roger Stone the self confessed Washington DC ‘dirty trickster’ and has had his sentence commuted by President Trump, which has also unleashed some stern comments from former Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller who said Stone was prosecuted because he had committed federal crimes.

Stone’s deposition ‘rage compilation’ (below) provides some insight into the man and his attitude towards the system tht put him in jail.

The former special counsel Robert S. Mueller broke his long silence to defend his prosecution of Roger J. Stone, rebutting President Trump’s claims that the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was political and illegitimate.

Speaking out the day after Mr. Trump commuted Mr. Stone’s prison sentence for obstructing an inquiry into Russia’s role in the campaign, Mueller said Roger Stone was no innocent victim and emphasized that the president’s clemency grant did not erase the conviction on seven felony counts.

President Trump’s attacks on the Russia investigation and said Mr. Stone had been prosecuted “because he committed federal crimes.”

The video compiltion of the deposotion of Roger Stone involves

intensive question from Larry Klayman, a conservative lawyer who founded conservative groups Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch. He and Stone have a history there, which repeatedly comes up during the deposition. As Law & Crime pointed out, Klayman got the go-ahead from a Florida judge to conduct the deposition because he argued a Stone imprisonment might make a deposition impossible down the line.

It is the first time Mueller has provided any defense of his two-year investigation after a barrage of attacks by Trump, who refers to it as a “hoax” and a “witch hunt.” Even when he appeared before Congress to testify about his conclusions last July, Mueller avoided any appearance of confrontation with the president.

The Mueller investigation concluded that Russia had mounted an extensive effort to interfere in the 2016 election with the purpose of helping Trump. While it did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Russia, it did outline numerous contacts between them and said the campaign had known it was benefiting from Moscow’s help.