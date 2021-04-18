Sharon Osborne Hire’s Hollywood Heavyweight Lawyer Jeremiah Reynolds Following ‘The Talk’ Row

Sharon Osborne has hired a top gun Hollywood lawyer to represent her after her falling out over The Talk show when she defended Piers Morgan over his comments about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah.

Jeremiah Reynolds

Jeremiah Reynolds from Eisner & Co has become one of Hollywood’s top lawyers in the litigation space, with a roster of celebrities to his client list including Richard Gere, Justin Bieber, Michael Keaton, the Kardashians and others.

He has previously represented Sharon, Ozzy, Kelly and Jack Osborne.

CBS Network, which airs The Talk, is looking at the alleged “racially insensitive and hostile environment” on the show – which has been on hiatus for two weeks due to the controversy – after complaints were made in the wake of the 68-year-old star’s on-air argument with fellow panellist Sheryl Underwood.

Osborne has been on the show for 11 years and is expected to walk away with a payout for as much as $10 million.

Osborne defended Piers Morgan for his comments on the British TV morning show when he said he didn’t believe Markle when she said she’d had suicidal thoughts.

Hollwood’s New Star Lawyer

Reynolds already has a stellar reputation in Hollywood for his work representing talent, after previously largely representing studio ‘suits’ in his legal work with another firm.

His online bio provides details about his previous work –

– Obtained the dismissal of copyright and defamation claims brought by the director of the motion picture, ‘The Professor and the Madman’, which starred Mel Gibson and Sean Penn, against Voltage Pictures. Also defeated efforts by Mel Gibson and his company to reclaim rights to ‘The Professor and the Madman’ from Voltage Pictures.

– Currently representing actress and television personality Sherri Shepherd in a defamation lawsuit regarding posts on Twitter and Instagram

– Represented boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr’s team in negotiations with Manny Pacquiao in connection with the richest prizefight in history. Represented screenwriter, Mark Boal, and director, Kathryn Bigelow, in a lawsuit brought by Master Sgt Jeffrey Sarver, an Iraq war veteran, alleged his rights of publicity were violated and he was defamed by the movie ‘The Hurt Locker’. The suit was dismissed, with Sarver ordered to pay the attorney fees of all involved. Mr Reynolds argued on behalf of Mr Boal and Ms Bigelow before the Ninth Circuit. The decision was affirmed on appeal.

Floyd Mayweather Jr (Getty Images)

– Successfully obtained the dismissal of a lawsuit brought against his client, MMA fighter, Nate Diaz, by Ballengee Group, a company that claims to be Diaz’s former agents and managers.

– Represented baseball player Ryan Braun in a lawsuit brought by a former friend of Braun’s who claimed that Braun had defamed him. The lawsuit was dismissed in August 2014.*

– Represented Justin Bieber in a wide variety of legal matters. Obtained the dismissal of several cases brought against Bieber.

– Successfully obtained an over $2.2 million judgment in August 2017 against Ted Field on behalf of Johnny Lin and his company Filmula Entertainment, in a fraud lawsuit concerning Johnny Lin’s and Filmula investment in Trauma 2 Records.

Justin Bieber performs on NBC’s “Today” at NBC’s TODAY Show on November 18, 2015 in New York.

– On behalf of Voltage Pictures, successfully obtained over a $5 million judgment against Gulf Film, LLC, the largest film distributor in the Middle East

– Represented filmmaker Oren Peli, creator of ‘Paranormal Activity’, in various legal proceedings.

– Represented Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne in several legal disputes.

– Represented Michael Keaton in a lawsuit brought by a producer of Keaton’s directorial debut, ‘The Merry Gentleman’ alleging that Keaton had breached his directing agreement.

– The case was dismissed on summary judgment in December 2014 and was affirmed on appeal.



– Currently represents film distributor Johnny Lin and his company, Filmula Entertainment in several legal proceedings.

– Represented boxers Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in legal proceedings.

– Represented Jennifer Lopez in a lawsuit brought by a former employee of her production company. The case was voluntarily dismissed.

– Represented singer Paul Anka in various legal proceedings.

– Represented Kate Hudson in a lawsuit brought by a hair product manufacturer that claimed that a company that Hudson endorsed had stolen its trade secrets. The case was voluntarily dismissed.

– Represented Tae Bo Founder Billy Blanks in a lawsuit involving Blanks’ former martial arts studio.