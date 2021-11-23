Slaughter & May Partner Reappears at White & Case

Former Slaughter & May London partner Oliver Storey, who left the firm in 2020 following an internal investigation, has joined White & Case in London as a consultant.

No action was taken against Storey by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and he has joined White & Case reportedly on a six month contract

A number of partners have left large law firms after internal investigations, including Tom Snelling who left Freshfields in 2019 and went to Signature Litigation in 2020.

Another former Freshfields partner, Ryan Beckwith, left the firm after successfully obtaining a High Court appeal against the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal decision that fined him for alleged misconduct.

