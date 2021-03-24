The LawFuel Power Twitter List: Nos. 11 – 20

Active and activist young Maori leader with strong views on criminal justice reform and other matters, commenting with wit and (usually) wisdom
No. 14
Chris Penk
4.2k
The former real estate lawyer is now a backbench National MP with a bright future, and is sponsoring a Bill that would amend the Evidence Act to allow for inferences to be drawn where a defendant chooses to remain silent.
No. 15
Eddie Clark
3.1k
The Victoria University Administrative Law lecturer provides a must-see account for those interested in the intersection of public law and policy. (And it appears to be more followers than you might have thought).
No. 16
Strictly Obiter
2.68k
It loses somewhat through the anonymity, but Strictly Obiter’s pungent take on legal matters remains unrequired following for many