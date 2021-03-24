The LawFuel Power Twitter List: Nos. 11 – 20

The In-House Lawyer's Rocket-Your-Career Tips Kiwi-based Rocket Lab is about to list its shares on the US stock exchange, but working for the innovative rocket business in New Zealand and liasing with its major US operation has seen some interesting challenges for in-house counsel Courtney Dick.What are the challenges and advantages she sees with in-house work?Speaking to LawTalk, the former […]

Leading Woman Managing Partner Wants More Women in Leading Law Firms As one of the very few women leading a firm in Big Law, I am keenly aware that while there has been progress in hiring, investing in, and elevating women lawyers – there is still much more to be done. A personal commitment of mine is to mentor and sponsor diverse legal talent within our […]

The 23 Things Law Firms Will Not Employ You For Could you be a lawyer falling foul of the 23 categories that see law firms avoiding them? According to leading US law recruiter Harrison Barnes, (pictured below) shunned law candidate include a range of areas including those who went to third- and fourth-tier law schools and government lawyers, among 21 others. The article was written […]

The 'Problem Solving Mindset' That Helped This Young Lawyer Make Partner Elizabeth Kirk, 36, is a partner at White & Case, New York. She has been with the firm 10 years and in an interview with Law.com she explained how a 'problem solving mindset' can make the difference for those seeking advancement in their legal career. Elizabeth Kirk. (Courtesy photo) What’s the biggest surprise you experienced […]