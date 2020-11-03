The Lower Hutt Boy Who Beat The Pirate of the Caribbean

John Bowie – The Johnny Depp libel trial win for The Sun newspaper was a high stakes gamble by the Murdoch-owned newspaper, but it was also a major test for its primary gossip columnist and executive editor, Lower Hutt-born Dan Wootton who wrote the allegedly defamatory story.
The story exposed Depp as a wife beater and lead to a so-called ‘libel trial of the century’ (well, UK ragtop papers are given to hyperbole, after all and we’re only part-way through this century).
Wootton went to Naenae College and Victoria University before setting off on his OE to the UK where he has carved out an impressive career as a populist journalist and television personality, opining on a wide range of ‘celebrity issues’.
For the full story on the multi-million dollar libel case click here.
- John Bowie – The Johnny Depp libel trial win for The Sun newspaper was a high stakes gamble by the Murdoch-owned newspaper, but it was also […]
- Bob Jones Makes His Predictions on the US Election Outcome Bob Jones – The big day has finally arrived. I was hoping Duncan Copley of Milford […]
- Angela Beazer is a high flying lawyer – she must be, as she established one of the country’s first aviation law firms – but she’s now […]
- Matter of opinion Unlike the 2017 election, where things hung in the balance for five long weeks, there is little need to consult the Cabinet Manual […]
- Who Should Be LawFuel’s Lawyer of the Year, 2020?Let us have your suggestions about the lawyer who has done the most in the past year – and before – to enhance the profession and/or […]
Leave a Reply