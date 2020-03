The message to stay at home could not be more clear . . so we at LawFuel urge everyone to listen to the message and do so during the time New Zealand shuts up shop. We’ve helped by providing the Stay at Home message from the “Grand Tour” team of Clarkson and others.

And – if you have nothing better to do – help us develop our new law firm review site by leaving an honest and open review of the firm you work for – or used to work for – It’s at this link here.

Meanwhile – keep well.