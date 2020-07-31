Arriving from the Middle East 11 years ago Samira Taghavi obtained a Masters degree in Criminal Law from the University of Auckland and has pursued her career as a criminal lawyer, following in her father’s footsteps. Passionate about human rights she has most recently written and lobbied against the government’s Sexual Violence (Legislation) Bill, criminal defence work having been her ambition since childhood, growing up with a father who was a criminal defence lawyer and later a judge. “A terrific work ethic,” one supporter said. “Great sense of justice and as terrific mind,” another said. While employed as a barrister working under Patrick, Sami’s successes also span other levels of the criminal justice system. She has been triumphant in fighting intended restrictions on individual rights and freedoms within the criminal court system. Her tenacity in lobbying against government proposals earned her the nickname “Bulldog” from a former government minister. She is a member of the Auckland District Law Society and the New Zealand Law Society.