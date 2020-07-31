The Ones to Watch: Up-and-Coming Litigators, Continued . . .
Aimee Credin - Medico-Legal Expert
Wotton + Kearney partner Aimee Credin has already been scooping awards and recognition for her medico-legal and insurance work. She is particularly renowned for assisting health professionals when they face healthcare, medical indemnity and medical insurance issues on behalf of the Medical Protection Society, an international indemnity organisation that indemnifies the majority of medical and dental practitioners in New Zealand.
Married to Harry Waalkens QC one of the country’s leading medico-legal pracctitioners, it is hardly surprising that the legal couple, who also featured in a surrocacy birth situation in 2018, and has been no stranger to handling often complex medico-legal and ethical issues in the course of both his practice and his wife’s.
For Aimee Credin, the wide-ranging nature of her work, covering multiple areas of law, such as disciplinary, privacy, human rights, Accident Compensation, employment and criminal matters ensures a continuing and doubtless growing legal prominence.
Tiho Mijatov - Public Lawyer
LawFuel has previously recognised Tiho Mijatov as one of the ones to watch in the litigation game and he has come to perhaps his greatest prominence with the current case taken by Andrew Borrowdale against the government in respect of the COVID lockdown.
He argued that the lockdown order should never have allowed the blanket restrictions that closed most businesses, saying the order required officials to specify which firms must shut.
A former judge’s clerk at the Court of Appeal, Mijatov has strong public law and advocacy skills and works from Stout Street Chambers.
Scott Gazley - Litigation Genes
As the grandson of legendary Wellington ‘divorce lawyer’ William (‘Bill’) Gazley, Lane Neave litigator Scott Gazley has strong litigation genes and has already notched up significant experience handling plaintiff lawsuits for a US law firm as well as working on a $2 billion arbitration dispute involving the London Underground, Scott Gazley has been touted as very much “one to watch”.
Holding a Science and Law degree he returned to New Zealand shortly before Lockdown and, like many in his family, retains a strong focus on fitness both in the outdoors and in the courtroom.
An associate at Norris Ward McKinnon Jesse Savage is recognised for his ability to clearly frame legal issues and articulately present them. Focusing on property and commercial law disputes, he has appeared in a range of often high-value disputes, including major lease arbitration disputes and High Court litigation.
“He has a unique ability to see legal issues and apply the law,” one submitter said.
Reece Leggett - Consumer Protector
A senior associate at Dentons Kensington Swan Reece Leggett has been involved in an extensive list of civil litigation and dispute resolution matters with a strong focus on consumer, competition and marketing issues.
He has strong strong experience and credentials in the dispute resolution space, as well as recently achieving some self-marketing of dubious effect in the NZ Heraldwhen he announced the birth of his child with references to current events including the cementing a strong winning streak by the All Blacks, among references to Trump’s then possible election and Brexit and published the day after the team lost to Ireland in Chicago.
Rajiv Rao - Young Star
An amateur astronomer, but Rajiv Rao received plaudits as future litigation star.
The Inder Lynch solicitor began his career by working for a senior barrister in Auckland before joining the firm and appearing in the District Court, High Court and Court of Appeal, as well as before various tribunals.
His legal abilities were established when he was part of a mooting team that defeated Otago and Canterbury in a mooting competition near the end of this Auckland University course in 2009. Specialist family lawyers Anita Chan QC and Rachel Cardoza, then judged Rajiv and his mooting partner to be the top team of the five taking part.
