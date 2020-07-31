An amateur astronomer, but Rajiv Rao received plaudits as future litigation star. The Inder Lynch solicitor began his career by working for a senior barrister in Auckland before joining the firm and appearing in the District Court, High Court and Court of Appeal, as well as before various tribunals. His legal abilities were established when he was part of a mooting team that defeated Otago and Canterbury in a mooting competition near the end of this Auckland University course in 2009. Specialist family lawyers Anita Chan QC and Rachel Cardoza, then judged Rajiv and his mooting partner to be the top team of the five taking part.