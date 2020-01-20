Trump Impeachment: Meet The Cannabis Law Expert Repping Lev Parnas

74 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

The Trump impeachment trial is occupying gigabytes of media bandwidth, but one of the surprise witnesses is Russian-born Lev Parnas who was questioned on Prime Time about his allegations, the man beside him was something of a mystery.

Parnas, an associate of Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, is being advised by Joseph Bondy, whose law firm website touts him as a criminal defense and cannabist business attorney. (Pictured above with the spectacles).

Parnas has alleged that President Donald Trump, U.S. Attorney General William Barr and others were fully aware of his work in Ukraine to secure the announcement of an investigation into Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, using aid appropriated by Congress as leverage.

Despite Trump denials about even knowing Parnas, Bondy has been releasing pictures showing his client with various members of the Trump family, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as well as the president and his two, elder sons.

Bondy had previously posted photos of Parnas with Giuliani, Vice President Mike Pence, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Some of the images were accompanied by M.C. Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This” as background music.

Who Is Joseph Bondy?

Law.com reported that Bondy was an attorney “with variegated and colorful legal expertise”, identifying a few facts that will help you get to know an attorney in the news:

Bondy is a Manhattan-based criminal defense and cannabis business attorney who has been practicing for more than two decades.

Named by High Times magazine as “one of the nation’s preeminent cannabis attorneys,” Bondy recently won two CBD processing licenses for clients in New York State’s highly competitive application process, and secured a settlement on behalf of a group of cannabis investors.

He is also a member of the pro bono legal team in Washington v. Barr, a pending lawsuit that challenges the constitutionality of federal cannabis laws.

A native New Yorker, Bondy is a graduate of Columbia University and Brooklyn Law School, and currently serves on the faculty of Cardozo Law School’s Intensive Trial Advocacy Program.

The Trump impeachment trial promises some high interest in the various machinations of Trump’s dealings over the Ukraine business with his own high-powered legal team. Lev Parnas’ involvement however will prove one of the central pieces of intrigue in the unfolding drama.

