The intense competition for top legal talent has accelerated the move towards major money for lawyers. But what is the Biglaw salary scale for the world’s largest law firms?
We have written about how to understand the Biglaw salary scale here, and update the bonuses and pay scale developments with Biglaw here.
Here is a list of the Biglaw salaries –
|Rank
|Firm
|Revenue (US$)
|Lawyers
|Revenue per lawyer (US$)
|Profit per partner (US$)[2]
|Country with the most lawyers
|1
|Kirkland & Ellis
|$4,154,600,000
|2,598
|$1,599,000
|$5,195,000
|United States
|2
|Latham & Watkins
|$3,767,623,000
|2,720
|$1,385,000
|$3,352,000
|United States
|3
|DLA Piper (verein)
|$3,112,130,000
|3,894
|$799,000
|$1,874,000
|United States
|4
|Baker McKenzie (verein)
|$2,920,000,000
|4,809
|$607,000
|$1,443,000
|United States
|5
|Dentons (verein)
|$2,899,600,000
|10,977
|$264,000
|$533,000
|United States
|6
|Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom
|$2,632,615,000
|1,694
|$1,554,000
|$3,919,000
|United States
|7
|Clifford Chance
|$2,500,000,000
|2,489
|$1,005,000
|$2,350,000
|United Kingdom
|8
|Sidley Austin
|$2,337,803,000
|1,922
|$1,217,000
|$2,551,000
|United States
|9
|Morgan, Lewis & Bockius
|$2,265,000,000
|2,063
|$1,098,000
|$1,391,000
|United States
|10
|Hogan Lovells (verein)
|$2,246,050,000
|2,642
|$850,000
|$1,381,000
|United States
|11
|White & Case
|$2,184,850,000
|2,204
|$991,000
|$2,400,000
|United States
|12
|Allen & Overy
|$2,160,729,000
|2,447
|$883,000
|$2,215,000
|United Kingdom
|13
|Linklaters
|$2,093,569,000
|2,393
|$875,000
|$2,270,000
|United Kingdom
|14
|Jones Day
|$2,077,000,000
|2,514
|$826,000
|$1,093,000
|United States
|15
|Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
|$2,008,334,000
|1,351
|$1,486,000
|$3,345,000
|United States
|16
|Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
|$1,942,013,000
|1,812
|$1,072,000
|$2,485,000
|United Kingdom
|17
|Norton Rose Fulbright
|$1,904,019,000
|3,266
|$583,000
|$907,000
|United States
|18
|Ropes & Gray
|$1,903,616,000
|1,247
|$1,527,000
|$2,552,000
|United States
|19
|Greenberg Traurig
|$1,641,790,000
|2,070
|$793,000
|$1,750,000
|United States
|20
|Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
|$1,618,633,000
|996
|$1,625,000
|$4,417,000
|United States
|21
|CMS (EEIG)
|$1,596,128,000
|3,765
|$424,000
|$766,000
|United Kingdom
|22
|Weil, Gotshal & Manges
|$1,517,889,000
|1,126
|$1,348,000
|$4,028,000
|United States
|23
|Mayer Brown
|$1,484,000,000
|1,632
|$909,000
|$1,702,000
|United States
|24
|Sullivan & Cromwell
|$1,467,398,000
|809
|$1,814,000
|$4,653,000
|United States
|25
|Davis Polk & Wardwell
|$1,444,000,000
|975
|$1,481,000
|$4,514,000
|United States
|26
|Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison
|$1,387,694,000
|1,020
|$1,360,000
|$4,699,000
|United States
|27
|King & Spalding
|$1,338,607,000
|1,165
|$1,149,000
|$2,847,000
|United States
|28
|Goodwin Procter
|$1,330,176,000
|1,091
|$1,219,000
|$2,463,000
|United States
|29
|Cooley
|$1,329,329,000
|1,009
|$1,318,000
|$2,382,000
|United States
|30
|Paul Hastings
|$1,268,910,000
|954
|$1,330,000
|$3,254,000
|United States
|31
|Herbert Smith Freehills
|$1,263,904,000
|2,228
|$567,000
|$1,269,000
|United Kingdom
|32
|Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
|$1,252,062,000
|827
|$1,514,000
|$4,556,000
|United States
|33
|Reed Smith
|$1,246,926,000
|1,602
|$778,000
|$1,261,000
|United States
|34
|Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
|$1,211,009,000
|1,210
|$1,001,000
|$3,162,000
|United States
|35
|Eversheds Sutherland
|$1,206,000,000
|2,563
|$471,000
|$1,161,000
|United Kingdom
|36
|Covington & Burling
|$1,187,388,000
|1,112
|$1,068,000
|$1,734,000
|United States
|37
|Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr
|$1,184,336,000
|844
|$1,403,000
|$2,151,000
|United States
|38
|McDermott, Will & Emery
|$1,172,114,000
|1,051
|$1,115,000
|$1,884,000
|United States
|39
|Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
|$1,158,537,000
|990
|$1,170,000
|$1,989,000
|United States
|40
|Morrison & Foerster
|$1,147,200,000
|1,005
|$1,141,000
|$1,982,000
|United States
|41
|Dechert
|$1,135,502,000
|974
|$1,116,000
|$2,728,000
|United States
|42
|Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
|$1,135,014,000
|910
|$1,247,000
|$2,402,000
|United States
|43
|King & Wood Mallesons (verein)
|$1,079,000,000
|3,258
|$331,000
|$921,000
|China
|44
|Milbank
|$1,069,027,000
|765
|$1,398,000
|$3,874,000
|United States
|45
|Debevoise & Plimpton
|$1,049,459,000
|710
|$1,304,000
|$3,265,000
|United States
|46
|Squire Patton Boggs (verein)
|$1,035,000,000
|1,485
|$697,000
|$1,027,000
|United States
|47
|Holland & Knight
|$1,026,809,000
|1,212
|$847,000
|$1,424,000
|United States
|48
|K&L Gates
|$1,026,626,000
|1,691
|$607,000
|$990,000
|United States
|49
|Winston & Strawn
|$1,012,310,000
|879
|$1,152,000
|$2,162,000
|United States
|50
|Proskauer Rose
|$1,004,942,000
|744
|$1,351,000
|$2,660,000
|United States
|51
|Shearman & Sterling
|$968,164,000
|849
|$1,140,000
|$2,431,000
|United States
|52
|Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati
|$961,000,000
|842
|$1,142,000
|$2,350,000
|United States
|53
|Arnold & Porter
|$951,900,000
|919
|$1,036,000
|$1,242,000
|United States
|54
|Perkins Coie
|$934,810,000
|1,042
|$897,000
|$1,287,000
|United States
|55
|Foley & Lardner
|$920,427,000
|1,023
|$900,000
|$1,251,000
|United States
|56
|Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
|$882,086,000
|265
|$3,329,000
|$6,330,000
|United States
|57
|Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
|$869,057,000
|1,399
|$621,000
|$844,000
|United States
|58
|Willkie Farr & Gallagher
|$868,000,000
|696
|$1,247,000
|$3,089,000
|United States
|59
|McGuireWoods
|$853,505,000
|989
|$863,000
|$1,360,000
|United States
|60
|Kim & Chang
|$846,114,000
|1,050
|$806,000
|$1,302,000
|South Korea
|61
|Alston & Bird
|$835,865,000
|796
|$1,050,000
|$2,087,000
|United States
|62
|O’Melveny & Myers
|$835,342,000
|667
|$1,252,000
|$2,262,000
|United States
|63
|Ashurst
|$822,259,000
|1,512
|$554,000
|$1,299,000
|Australia
|64
|Clyde & Co
|$800,554,000
|1,756
|$456,000
|$922,000
|United Kingdom
|65
|Cravath, Swaine & Moore
|$799,555,000
|526
|$1,520,000
|$4,414,000
|United States
|66
|Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton
|$799,139,000
|780
|$1,025,000
|$1,689,000
|United States
|67
|Vinson & Elkins
|$792,597,000
|656
|$1,208,000
|$2,517,000
|United States
|68
|Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson
|$776,000,000
|538
|$1,442,000
|$3,268,000
|United States
|69
|Yingke
|$762,873,000
|8,862
|$86,000
|$172,000
|China
|70
|Hunton Andrews Kurth
|$756,000,000
|861
|$878,000
|$1,097,000
|United States
|71
|Baker Botts
|$751,070,000
|734
|$1,023,000
|$1,662,000
|United States
|72
|Slaughter & May
|$737,990,000
|598
|$1,234,000
|$3,073,000
|United Kingdom
|73
|Baker & Hostetler
|$732,494,000
|890
|$823,000
|$1,035,000
|United States
|74
|Seyfarth Shaw
|$717,370,000
|882
|$813,000
|$1,140,000
|United States
|75
|Fragomen
|$701,787,000
|582
|$1,207,000
|$1,884,000
|United States
|76
|Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
|$677,320,000
|643
|$1,053,000
|$1,500,000
|United States
|77
|Katten Muchin Rosenman
|$669,709,000
|675
|$993,000
|$1,682,000
|United States
|78
|Venable
|$657,038,000
|735
|$894,000
|$1,165,000
|United States
|79
|Gowling WLG
|$645,550,000
|1,283
|$503,000
|$535,000
|Canada
|80
|Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
|$642,000,000
|1,528
|$428,000
|$951,000
|United States
|81
|Pinsent Masons
|$632,654,000
|1,678
|$377,000
|$817,000
|United Kingdom
|82
|Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt
|$617,493,000
|478
|$1,292,000
|$1,372,000
|Canada
|83
|Littler Mendelson
|$590,038,000
|1,066
|$553,000
|$521,000
|United States
|84
|Polsinelli
|$580,437,000
|849
|$684,000
|$739,000
|United States
|85
|Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough
|$557,987,000
|740
|$754,000
|$996,000
|United States
|86
|Fox Rothschild
|$555,000,000
|860
|$645,000
|$695,000
|United States
|87
|Troutman Sanders
|$549,617,000
|664
|$828,000
|$1,074,000
|United States
|88
|Zhong Lun
|$535,314,000
|1,554
|$344,000
|$809,000
|China
|89
|Blake, Cassels & Graydon
|$524,160,000
|638
|$822,000
|$747,000
|Canada
|90
|Faegre Baker Daniels
|$521,138,000
|674
|$773,000
|$896,000
|United States
|91
|Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
|$520,099,000
|862
|$604,000
|$776,000
|United States
|92
|Cozen O’Connor
|$517,301,000
|675
|$767,000
|$828,000
|United States
|93
|Duane Morris
|$510,341,000
|658
|$775,000
|$1,010,000
|United States
|94
|AllBright Law Offices
|$506,652,000
|3,178
|$159,000
|$403,000
|China
|95
|Nixon Peabody
|$505,520,000
|591
|$856,000
|$1,503,000
|United States
|96
|McCarthy Tetrault
|$498,545,000
|642
|$777,000
|$762,000
|Canada
|97
|Simmons & Simmons
|$497,952,000
|1,056
|$472,000
|$949,000
|United Kingdom
|98
|Locke Lord
|$496,433,000
|611
|$812,000
|$1,035,000
|United States
|99
|Jackson Lewis
|$486,149,000
|865
|$562,000
|$634,000
|United States
|100
|Bird & Bird
|$485,312,000
|1,200
|$404,000
|$757,000
|United Kingdom