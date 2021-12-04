What Is the Biglaw Salary Scale For the World’s Largest Law Firms?

Why Nerdy-Sounding Science Grads Can Make Great Lawyers Sian Ashton has a geology degree and believes her science background has hugely assisted in her role as a lawyer - explaining things clearly and without the wordy explanations that come so easily to most lawyers.Science graduates can make great lawyers and the ability of lawyers with skills in science and maths has long been […]

What Do Successful Lawyers Do That Others Don't? Here Are 9 things that make the difference When we looked at one of the key law forums on Quora, the massive Q&A site, we checked one of the most commonly asked questions - what do successful lawyers do that others don't do? The most-read answer to that question came from Andrew Weill a leading tax lawyer from Weill & Mazer who provided […]

The 4 Steps a Millennial Lawyer Took Before Leaving Her Six-Figure Legal Job One day, Erika Kullberg was earning over $200,000 at her job as a corporate lawyer. The next, nothing. "My salary after I quit was zero," she says. Kullberg left her law firm after she was denied an extension on a work assignment despite being in the middle of a family emergency. "It was heartbreaking, and […]

How Lawyers Can Get Hired in The Booming Tech Sector It's not just Big Law seeking lawyers - Big Tech is also looking out for lawyers as the tech sector continues to boom. A recent article in Business Insider said that lawyers who are fighting burnout and just greener pastures are seeking well paid, challenging and interesting work in tech companies. Tech companies are often […]