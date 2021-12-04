What Is the Biglaw Salary Scale For the World’s Largest Law Firms?

Leave a Comment
What Is the Biglaw Salary Scale For the World's Largest Law Firms? 2

The intense competition for top legal talent has accelerated the move towards major money for lawyers.  But what is the Biglaw salary scale for the world’s largest law firms?

We have written about how to understand the Biglaw salary scale here, and update the bonuses and pay scale developments with Biglaw here.

Here is a list of the Biglaw salaries –

Rank Firm Revenue (US$) Lawyers Revenue per lawyer (US$) Profit per partner (US$)[2] Country with the most lawyers
1 Kirkland & Ellis $4,154,600,000 2,598 $1,599,000 $5,195,000 United States United States
2 Latham & Watkins $3,767,623,000 2,720 $1,385,000 $3,352,000 United States United States
3 DLA Piper (verein) $3,112,130,000 3,894 $799,000 $1,874,000 United States United States
4 Baker McKenzie (verein) $2,920,000,000 4,809 $607,000 $1,443,000 United States United States
5 Dentons (verein) $2,899,600,000 10,977 $264,000 $533,000 United States United States
6 Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom $2,632,615,000 1,694 $1,554,000 $3,919,000 United States United States
7 Clifford Chance $2,500,000,000 2,489 $1,005,000 $2,350,000 United Kingdom United Kingdom
8 Sidley Austin $2,337,803,000 1,922 $1,217,000 $2,551,000 United States United States
9 Morgan, Lewis & Bockius $2,265,000,000 2,063 $1,098,000 $1,391,000 United States United States
10 Hogan Lovells (verein) $2,246,050,000 2,642 $850,000 $1,381,000 United States United States
11 White & Case $2,184,850,000 2,204 $991,000 $2,400,000 United States United States
12 Allen & Overy $2,160,729,000 2,447 $883,000 $2,215,000 United Kingdom United Kingdom
13 Linklaters $2,093,569,000 2,393 $875,000 $2,270,000 United Kingdom United Kingdom
14 Jones Day $2,077,000,000 2,514 $826,000 $1,093,000 United States United States
15 Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher $2,008,334,000 1,351 $1,486,000 $3,345,000 United States United States
16 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer $1,942,013,000 1,812 $1,072,000 $2,485,000 United Kingdom United Kingdom
17 Norton Rose Fulbright $1,904,019,000 3,266 $583,000 $907,000 United States United States
18 Ropes & Gray $1,903,616,000 1,247 $1,527,000 $2,552,000 United States United States
19 Greenberg Traurig $1,641,790,000 2,070 $793,000 $1,750,000 United States United States
20 Simpson Thacher & Bartlett $1,618,633,000 996 $1,625,000 $4,417,000 United States United States
21 CMS (EEIG) $1,596,128,000 3,765 $424,000 $766,000 United Kingdom United Kingdom
22 Weil, Gotshal & Manges $1,517,889,000 1,126 $1,348,000 $4,028,000 United States United States
23 Mayer Brown $1,484,000,000 1,632 $909,000 $1,702,000 United States United States
24 Sullivan & Cromwell $1,467,398,000 809 $1,814,000 $4,653,000 United States United States
25 Davis Polk & Wardwell $1,444,000,000 975 $1,481,000 $4,514,000 United States United States
26 Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison $1,387,694,000 1,020 $1,360,000 $4,699,000 United States United States
27 King & Spalding $1,338,607,000 1,165 $1,149,000 $2,847,000 United States United States
28 Goodwin Procter $1,330,176,000 1,091 $1,219,000 $2,463,000 United States United States
29 Cooley $1,329,329,000 1,009 $1,318,000 $2,382,000 United States United States
30 Paul Hastings $1,268,910,000 954 $1,330,000 $3,254,000 United States United States
31 Herbert Smith Freehills $1,263,904,000 2,228 $567,000 $1,269,000 United Kingdom United Kingdom
32 Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan $1,252,062,000 827 $1,514,000 $4,556,000 United States United States
33 Reed Smith $1,246,926,000 1,602 $778,000 $1,261,000 United States United States
34 Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton $1,211,009,000 1,210 $1,001,000 $3,162,000 United States United States
35 Eversheds Sutherland $1,206,000,000 2,563 $471,000 $1,161,000 United Kingdom United Kingdom
36 Covington & Burling $1,187,388,000 1,112 $1,068,000 $1,734,000 United States United States
37 Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr $1,184,336,000 844 $1,403,000 $2,151,000 United States United States
38 McDermott, Will & Emery $1,172,114,000 1,051 $1,115,000 $1,884,000 United States United States
39 Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe $1,158,537,000 990 $1,170,000 $1,989,000 United States United States
40 Morrison & Foerster $1,147,200,000 1,005 $1,141,000 $1,982,000 United States United States
41 Dechert $1,135,502,000 974 $1,116,000 $2,728,000 United States United States
42 Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld $1,135,014,000 910 $1,247,000 $2,402,000 United States United States
43 King & Wood Mallesons (verein) $1,079,000,000 3,258 $331,000 $921,000 China China
44 Milbank $1,069,027,000 765 $1,398,000 $3,874,000 United States United States
45 Debevoise & Plimpton $1,049,459,000 710 $1,304,000 $3,265,000 United States United States
46 Squire Patton Boggs (verein) $1,035,000,000 1,485 $697,000 $1,027,000 United States United States
47 Holland & Knight $1,026,809,000 1,212 $847,000 $1,424,000 United States United States
48 K&L Gates $1,026,626,000 1,691 $607,000 $990,000 United States United States
49 Winston & Strawn $1,012,310,000 879 $1,152,000 $2,162,000 United States United States
50 Proskauer Rose $1,004,942,000 744 $1,351,000 $2,660,000 United States United States
51 Shearman & Sterling $968,164,000 849 $1,140,000 $2,431,000 United States United States
52 Wilson, Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati $961,000,000 842 $1,142,000 $2,350,000 United States United States
53 Arnold & Porter $951,900,000 919 $1,036,000 $1,242,000 United States United States
54 Perkins Coie $934,810,000 1,042 $897,000 $1,287,000 United States United States
55 Foley & Lardner $920,427,000 1,023 $900,000 $1,251,000 United States United States
56 Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz $882,086,000 265 $3,329,000 $6,330,000 United States United States
57 Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner $869,057,000 1,399 $621,000 $844,000 United States United States
58 Willkie Farr & Gallagher $868,000,000 696 $1,247,000 $3,089,000 United States United States
59 McGuireWoods $853,505,000 989 $863,000 $1,360,000 United States United States
60 Kim & Chang $846,114,000 1,050 $806,000 $1,302,000 What Is the Biglaw Salary Scale For the World's Largest Law Firms? 3 South Korea
61 Alston & Bird $835,865,000 796 $1,050,000 $2,087,000 United States United States
62 O’Melveny & Myers $835,342,000 667 $1,252,000 $2,262,000 United States United States
63 Ashurst $822,259,000 1,512 $554,000 $1,299,000 Australia Australia
64 Clyde & Co $800,554,000 1,756 $456,000 $922,000 United Kingdom United Kingdom
65 Cravath, Swaine & Moore $799,555,000 526 $1,520,000 $4,414,000 United States United States
66 Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton $799,139,000 780 $1,025,000 $1,689,000 United States United States
67 Vinson & Elkins $792,597,000 656 $1,208,000 $2,517,000 United States United States
68 Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson $776,000,000 538 $1,442,000 $3,268,000 United States United States
69 Yingke $762,873,000 8,862 $86,000 $172,000 China China
70 Hunton Andrews Kurth $756,000,000 861 $878,000 $1,097,000 United States United States
71 Baker Botts $751,070,000 734 $1,023,000 $1,662,000 United States United States
72 Slaughter & May $737,990,000 598 $1,234,000 $3,073,000 United Kingdom United Kingdom
73 Baker & Hostetler $732,494,000 890 $823,000 $1,035,000 United States United States
74 Seyfarth Shaw $717,370,000 882 $813,000 $1,140,000 United States United States
75 Fragomen $701,787,000 582 $1,207,000 $1,884,000 United States United States
76 Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman $677,320,000 643 $1,053,000 $1,500,000 United States United States
77 Katten Muchin Rosenman $669,709,000 675 $993,000 $1,682,000 United States United States
78 Venable $657,038,000 735 $894,000 $1,165,000 United States United States
79 Gowling WLG $645,550,000 1,283 $503,000 $535,000 Canada Canada
80 Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith $642,000,000 1,528 $428,000 $951,000 United States United States
81 Pinsent Masons $632,654,000 1,678 $377,000 $817,000 United Kingdom United Kingdom
82 Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt $617,493,000 478 $1,292,000 $1,372,000 Canada Canada
83 Littler Mendelson $590,038,000 1,066 $553,000 $521,000 United States United States
84 Polsinelli $580,437,000 849 $684,000 $739,000 United States United States
85 Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough $557,987,000 740 $754,000 $996,000 United States United States
86 Fox Rothschild $555,000,000 860 $645,000 $695,000 United States United States
87 Troutman Sanders $549,617,000 664 $828,000 $1,074,000 United States United States
88 Zhong Lun $535,314,000 1,554 $344,000 $809,000 China China
89 Blake, Cassels & Graydon $524,160,000 638 $822,000 $747,000 Canada Canada
90 Faegre Baker Daniels $521,138,000 674 $773,000 $896,000 United States United States
91 Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart $520,099,000 862 $604,000 $776,000 United States United States
92 Cozen O’Connor $517,301,000 675 $767,000 $828,000 United States United States
93 Duane Morris $510,341,000 658 $775,000 $1,010,000 United States United States
94 AllBright Law Offices $506,652,000 3,178 $159,000 $403,000 China China
95 Nixon Peabody $505,520,000 591 $856,000 $1,503,000 United States United States
96 McCarthy Tetrault $498,545,000 642 $777,000 $762,000 Canada Canada
97 Simmons & Simmons $497,952,000 1,056 $472,000 $949,000 United Kingdom United Kingdom
98 Locke Lord $496,433,000 611 $812,000 $1,035,000 United States United States
99 Jackson Lewis $486,149,000 865 $562,000 $634,000 United States United States
100 Bird & Bird $485,312,000 1,200 $404,000 $757,000 United Kingdom United Kingdom

See also

Trending
Most European Employers Reopening Offices, But Disconnect Emerges with Employees on Hybrid Work Models

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read
Powered by ConvertKit
Share the news
LinkedInPinterestReddit

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top