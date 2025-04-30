The group expands Cahill’s technology footprint and extends jurisdictional capabilities
Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP announced today the addition of a three-partner intellectual property group that will add significant depth to its litigation practice.
Chris Campbell, Britton Davis, and Alfonso Garcia Chan command a leading plaintiff-side trial practice focused on protecting their clients’ technology innovations. Chris co-founded and led the Innovation Protection group at their prior firm and will now serve as Chair of Cahill’s Technology IP Litigation practice, based out of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office.
“Over the last few years, we’ve set an expansionary course for Cahill, seeking to grow in areas that are adjacent to our existing strengths. As part of that plan, we’ve built a thriving IP practice, which thus far has focused primarily on life sciences,” said Herb Washer, Chair of Cahill’s Executive Committee. “Today we are again growing from strength to strength, building on our life sciences foundation with this incredible team of tech IP lawyers who will represent clients with IP interests across software, hardware, and telecommunications technologies, as well as biomaterials, medical devices, and much more.”
“For many companies, IP litigation can present an existential threat. Time and again we’ve seen those companies turn to Chris, Brit, and Alfonso. These are exceptional practitioners,” said Gerald J. Flattmann Jr., Co-Chair of Cahill’s Life Sciences Patent Litigation and Intellectual Property Litigation practice groups, who previously practiced alongside members of this group at their prior firm. “Having worked seamlessly alongside them for many years, I am thrilled they are joining our growing team.”
This group has an impressive track record, garnering top honors such as The American Lawyer Litigator of the Week for their successful willful infringement jury trial victory for a publicly traded company against a competitor and, later the same year, an honorable mention in the same publication for its successful ITC enforcement action for a U.S. manufacturer against a host of infringing Chinese importers of copycat tourniquets. Both were bet-the-company cases to recapture market share stolen from their clients.
“The team is known for high-stakes litigation that delivers decisive wins and protects what matters most to their clients – their market position, innovation, and competitive edge,” added David Januszewski, Chair of Cahill’s Litigation group. “With their addition, we continue to expand and diversify our reach, while deepening the services we can offer to our existing technology clients and others.”
“Cahill recognizes that IP is foundational to today’s fast-moving, knowledge-based economy. Having watched our IP team flourish these last few years, particularly in our representation of patent stakeholders including universities, we are truly excited to join the world class IP group at Cahill,” said Chris Campbell, the new Chair of the Technology IP Litigation Group at Cahill. “Our clients, who hail from nearly every sector of the global economy, are eager to put their faith in their IP and their trust in us to pursue infringements of their valuable intellectual property assets.”
Chris Campbell is a first-chair trial lawyer with more than three decades of experience trying complex patent infringement, trade secret, and technology cases. His clients include disruptive start-ups as well as established brands worth billions of dollars, with an expertise in technologies ranging from artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer software, electronics, telecommunications, semiconductors, medical devices, and mechanical devices. He has successfully represented plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes patent trials in the most active venues across the United States.
Chris received his J.D. from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law and his B.S.M.E. from Virginia Tech.
Britton Davis is a trial lawyer focusing on high-stakes patent, trade secret, and unfair competition disputes involving complex technologies and medical devices in U.S. district courts, the International Trade Commission, and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. His experience includes all phases of patent litigation, from initial diligence investigations through trial and appeals, as well as trademark litigation, trade secret litigation, and unfair competition litigation. Brit has litigated cases involving cutting-edge technology across a range of fields, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, cyber and network security, computer hardware, electronics, software, internet and telecommunications networks, and life-saving medical devices.
Brit received his J.D., with honors, from the University of Texas School of Law and his B.S.M.E., with high honors, from the University of California-Santa Barbara.
Alfonso Garcia Chan litigates and licenses complex intellectual property cases on behalf of universities, research institutions, and technology companies. His work is primarily focused on semiconductors and electronic technology-intensive matters, as well as biomaterials and medical devices. He represents plaintiffs and defendants in district courts nationwide and before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He is also registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and has experience in inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Internationally, he has worked on matters in China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and Europe.
Alfonso received his J.D., magna cum laude, from SMU Dedman School of Law. He received an M.S. in Engineering from the University of Virginia and his B.S., cum laude, from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.