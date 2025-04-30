Baker McKenzie Trump Administration Report
With Donald Trump now in office, Baker McKenzie practitioners outline the business implications that we expect to see across a range of areas. From tax policy to trade and tariffs, from dealmaking to enforcement, we anticipate meaningful business impacts for companies operating in the US and globally – so the need for preparation is key.
In addition, 2025 will be a watershed year in US tax legislation as the 2017 Trump tax cuts will expire, impacting individuals and various corporate tax provisions, while clients will need to prepare for the US government’s response to other countries’ plans to implement Pillar 2.