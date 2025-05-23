Cleary Gottlieb announced today that Humayun Khalid returned to the firm as a partner in its growing Capital Solutions and Private Credit practice. Humayun will focus on private credit origination, an area which has seen significant growth over the past five years.
“We are thrilled to welcome Humayun back to Cleary,” said Cleary Managing Partner Michael Gerstenzang. “He brings with him extensive knowledge of capital structures and experience advising clients on sophisticated financing solutions.”
Cleary’s Capital Solutions and Private Credit practice draws from the firm’s array of market-leading lawyers with experience in debt finance, restructuring, capital markets, structured finance, tax, M&A, real estate, funds, and litigation. As part of his work with the practice, Humayun will advise sponsors, issuers, and investors on transactions across the credit spectrum from investment grade to distressed assets, including in direct lending, asset-backed finance, and special situations.
“Humayun’s return to Cleary speaks to the strength of our work in the capital solutions space,” said Sean O’Neal, leader of the U.S. restructuring practice. “His broad knowledge of private credit and restructuring, combined with his experience and relationships in the finance space, uniquely position him to expand our practice footprint in New York.”
As a managing director at Goldman Sachs, Humayun served as Head of Structured Credit Solutions and Head of the Americas Restructuring Group, where he led the origination, structuring, and marketing of complex credit transactions. His experience includes structuring innovative capital solutions for United Airlines, WeWork, and Softbank Group.
“An experienced investor, banker and lawyer, Humayun is a perfect fit for the capital solutions practice, which draws on the insights and experiences of many different disciplines,” said Rich Cooper, leader of the Global Restructuring Group at Cleary. “His presence on the team will not only help us grow in the U.S., but across the developed and emerging markets in which our clients are found.”
“I am excited to return to my roots at Cleary,” said Humayun. “There is a huge opportunity for growth in the private credit and special situations space, in which Cleary is a known leader. I look forward to working with this distinguished team to develop creative solutions for our clients’ most challenging needs.”
Humayun received a J.D. from Harvard Law School and an A.B. in Economics from Harvard University. He also serves on the board of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum.