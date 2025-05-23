Law School ROI = Career Outcomes ÷ Costs. In simple terms, a law school’s ROI measures how well its graduates’ salaries and job prospects stack up against the cost of attending.
A high ROI school either produces high earners (think big law firm associates) or keeps debt low (through low tuition or scholarships) – or, ideally, both.
The job market for new JDs has been hot: 92.1 percent of the Class of 2022 found employment within 10 months, the best rate in 35 years. National median pay hit $85,000, with graduates in private practice earning a median of $150,000.
And at large firms, first-year associate salaries now start around $215,000.
