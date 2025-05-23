Kim K. Passes Law School
Kim Kardashian has officially graduated from law school. This is the actual, bar-bound, passed-the-baby-bar, six-year legal grind kind of law school.
The 44-year-old Skims mogul, reality TV icon, and now certifiable legal scholar has completed California’s Law Office Study Program, the unorthodox alternative to law school that involves apprenticing under practicing lawyers rather than attending lectures in ivy-covered halls. She clocked a staggering 5,184 hours of legal study since 2019—juggling courtroom appearances, four kids, and at least one billion-dollar business in the process.
Jessica Jackson, one of Kim’s legal mentors, summed it up best during a backyard cap-and-gown moment: “No ivory tower. Just books, courtrooms, and pure hustle.”
Let’s not gloss over the struggle. Kim failed the “baby bar” three times. Once with a 104-degree fever and COVID. But in true Kardashian fashion, she turned retakes into resilience. In 2021, she passed on the fourth try, and now, she’s holding her certificate like a mic drop.
Whether you view her journey as privilege meets purpose or just an unconventional legal climb, it’s impossible to ignore the discipline. Kardashian carved her path through a loophole-laden corner of California law and proved that persistence—not pedigree—might just be enough.