How 750+ Big Law Partners Are Standing Up to Presidential Orders

Big Law Partners Join Forces to Fight Trump’s Law Firm Crackdown
More than 750 partners from America’s top law firms have banded together to support Susman Godfrey’s legal battle against President Trump’s executive order as Big Law lawyers’ up itself against the White House.
The newly formed Law Firm Partners United (LFPU) submitted their amicus brief to the US District Court for the District of Columbia on April 25th, arguing that the executive orders targeting Susman Godfrey and other firms “threaten the legal profession, the judiciary, and the rule of law”.
What started as a LinkedIn group has quickly transformed into a non-profit organization with a mission that essentially says, “We’ll speak up when our firms won’t”.
The Battle Lines Are Drawn
While nine firms (including heavyweights like Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins) have collectively pledged a staggering $940 million in free legal work to appease the administration, four firms chose to fight instead: Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, WilmerHale, and of course, Susman Godfrey.
So far, the judicial branch seems unimpressed with the executive’s flexing. Federal Judge Loren L. AliKhan didn’t mince words, calling Trump’s action against Susman Godfrey “a shocking abuse of power” and the expression of a “personal vendetta”.
Why is Susman in the crosshairs?
The firm believes it earned a presidential target on its back after securing that multimillion-dollar settlement for Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News.
As Nisha Verma from Dorsey & Whitney put it in her LinkedIn post after signing the brief, “Newer lawyers deserve at least as many years as I had to practice with the independence our profession should, in normal times, afford them”.
The fight by Big Law is a major change in the US legal scene, united those who might not normally come together and fighting against executive orders that some of their number have fallen into line about, while others are taking the steel provided by a growing move to oppose the orders – coming in large part by their own associates.
Time will tell how it all plays out.
13 thoughts on “How 750+ Big Law Partners Are Standing Up to Presidential Orders”
It’s kinda mind-blowing to see the massive tech we’ve got now roped into legal battles like this. With over $940M in free legal work from top firms, it’s not just a tech issue anymore – it’s a full-blown legal war.
Comparing this to historical political legal battles, the scale and stakes of this confrontation are unprecedented. The unity among Big Law firms against a presidential executive order speaks volumes about the current political climate.
Do you think there are historical precedents that could predict the outcome of this fight, or is this a new legal territory we’re venturing into?
Seeing all these law firms teaming up is cool and all, but does anyone else wonder if all this is really going to make a difference? Like, what’s the actual goal here?
It’s a strong signal of the legal community’s unwillingness to stand by in situations they see as damaging to the rule of law. This could lead to significant political and legal repercussions.
Oh great, just what we need. Big Law throwing their weight around like they’re some kind of superhero squad. Because that’s worked out so well in the past, right?
It’s interesting to see tech’s big names in law getting involved. Makes you wonder how much of their fight is for the ‘greater good’ vs protecting their own interests. @LawFuel Editors, got any insights on this?
It’s pretty wild seeing major firms gearing up for a legal showdown like this. You’d expect some pushback, but banding together to the tune of $940 million? That’s movie material right there. Makes you wonder if this could set a precedent for how law firms might collectively respond to government actions in the future.
Seeing all these big names in law throwing their weight behind Susman Godfrey raises a question: what’s at the core of this resistance? Is it purely about the executive order’s implications, or is there a bigger conversation about law firms’ role and responsibilities in political matters that we’re not seeing?
Good point there. From a constitutional perspective, it’s fascinating. Firms like these have resources to challenge what they perceive as overreach. This isn’t just about one executive order; it’s about setting boundaries between the state and what has traditionally been private sector autonomy.
Not to be that guy, but doesn’t anyone else think this whole $940 million pledge thing sounds a bit like a PR move? Yeah, it’s a lot of money, but for firms this size, it could just be another way to look good without really risking anything. Would love to see how this actually pans out in action rather than just press releases.
This is honestly refreshing to see. In a time where it feels like a lot of entities are just rolling over to political pressures, to have such powerful groups stand up for what they believe in, especially in a legal context, gives a bit of hope. Maybe it’ll inspire more collective actions in other sectors too.
Ah, the age-old dance of titans. Big Law vs. Big Gov. With all that money being thrown around, you’d think they could solve world hunger or something. But hey, why solve real problems when you can have a good ol’ legal spat instead, right?