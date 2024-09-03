Cravath Legal Stars Feature in New York Law Journal Q&A

Cravath Law Stars
On August 29, 2024, the New York Law Journal published a Q&A with Cravath partners Gary A. Bornstein and Kevin J. Orsini in connection with the Firm’s recognition as a 2024 Litigation Department of the Year finalist.
In the Q&A, Gary and Kevin discussed the Firm’s work for clients in the last year, including representing Epic Games in its antitrust litigation challenging core aspects of Google’s app store policies; a string of successes for Robinhood in its “meme stock” litigation; and a victory for PG&E before the California Supreme Court related to power shutoffs to prevent wildfires.
Gary and Kevin also highlighted the Firm’s “paramount focus on our clients’ business needs and goals” to deliver “both a positive result in the litigation at hand as well as strategic impact to advance the clients’ long‑term business goals.”
