Experienced M&A Partner Joins Latham in London

Latham Partnership, London
Arrival of Melanie Howard adds further depth to firm’s market-leading M&A team in London.
Latham & Watkins1 is pleased to announce that Melanie Howard has joined the firm’s London office as a partner in the Corporate Department and member of the Healthcare & Life Sciences and Fintech Industry Groups. Howard advises companies, private equity firms, and investment banks on a variety of complex domestic and cross-border transactions, including M&A, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and disposals.
“As an experienced M&A lawyer with deep industry expertise, Melanie’s arrival further reinforces our European and global stature as one of the preeminent M&A firms with deep expertise in the healthcare and life sciences and other regulated sectors,” said Stephen Kensell, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in London. “She brings first-class experience advising leading healthcare and life sciences companies, financial institutions, and investors on a variety of innovative transactions, and her market standing will be of tremendous value to our clients.”
Howard brings a wealth of experience across a number of healthcare and life sciences subsectors, including the healthcare and life sciences supply chain, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. She also advises on transactions in the financial services and fintech industries, and regularly counsels clients on takeover code issues, securities law, listing rules, and corporate and acquisition financing structures.
“Melanie is an accomplished and business-savvy dealmaker, with extensive experience advising on big ticket deals which are a hallmark of our global practice,” added Sam Newhouse, Global Vice Chair of Latham’s M&A Practice. “The healthcare and life sciences industry is a key driver of global M&A activity and represents a key pillar of the firm’s global strategy. We continue to see an increasing sophistication and complexity of deals in the sector, and are delighted to be adding a partner of Melanie’s stature, knowledge, and proven track record in the sector to the practice.”
“Latham has a unique ability to advise clients across the full spectrum of healthcare and life sciences transactions, commercial and regulatory issues, and groundbreaking disputes,” said Robbie McLaren, Global Vice Chair of Latham’s Healthcare & Life Sciences Industry Group. “Melanie’s expertise strongly complements the firm’s global capabilities, and we are excited to welcome her to the firm.”
Howard joins Latham & Watkins from Baker McKenzie. She earned her BA from the University of Tasmania and is admitted to practice as a Registered Foreign Lawyer in England & Wales and Victoria, Australia.
About Latham & Watkins
Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world’s largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.
Notes to Editors
1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.