Davis Polk Expands London Law Footprint With A&O Shearman Hire

The London Law Market Moves
Davis Polk has made a significant move in London by hiring Gordon Milne, a senior private equity partner from A&O Shearman, the second partner to join the firm following the recruitment of former finance practice co-chair from Paul Hastings, Luke McDougall.
Traditionally, Davis Polk has maintained a relatively small presence in London, seldom engaging in lateral hiring. However, the firm is now focusing on expanding its London office, a strategy that follows Paul Weiss’ recruitment of over 20 partners since last summer to establish a leading private equity practice.
Neil Barr, managing partner at Davis Polk, expressed enthusiasm about Milne’s arrival, stating, “We have identified our London office as an area ripe for growth. Gordon is highly respected in the market and represents an important step in the execution of our strategy to build out our UK private equity capabilities.”
Milne brings extensive experience in advising private equity firms, financial sponsors, and their portfolio companies on mergers and acquisitions and other corporate finance transactions, such as carve-outs and public-to-private takeovers. With over 25 years in the private equity sector, Milne began his career at the boutique firm Dickson Minto before joining Allen & Overy in 2000, where he became a partner in 2009.
Earlier this year, Milne co-led a team advising Exponent Private Equity on its $323 million acquisition of Chanelle Pharma. He also advised Exponent on its $220 million acquisition of International Flavors & Fragrances’ Flavor Specialty Ingredients business last year. Other notable clients include PAI Partners, Charterhouse Capital, Advent International, and Bridgepoint.Will Pearce, head of Davis Polk’s Europe practice, commented on Milne’s practice, noting its alignment with the firm’s platform, which includes private M&A transactions, minority investments, and portfolio company mandates.
A spokesperson from A&O Shearman thanked Milne for his contributions and wished him well in his future endeavors.