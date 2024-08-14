Death Of ‘Night-Life’ Lawyer Salvatore Strazzullo as Legal Troubles Mount

Strazzullo Dies in Car
Salvatore Strazzullo, a prominent attorney in New York City who handled often scandalous cases, was found dead in his car early Saturday morning in Brooklyn.
Strazzullo earned the moniker “Night-Life Lawyer” due to his clientele, which included celebrities and individuals embroiled in nighttime escapades.
He was 52 years old at the time of his death, which police suspect was a suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning, although the official cause is pending confirmation by the medical examiner.
Strazzullo’s legal career was marked by both notoriety and controversy. He gained attention for representing clients such as rapper Foxy Brown and exotic dancer Milana Dravnel, the latter of whom sued boxer Oscar De La Hoya over allegedly manipulated photographs showing him in women’s lingerie.
The case involved a defamartioin lawsuit brought by Milana Dravnel (pictured below) who Hoya claimed had manipulated the photograph that was the subject of the claim.
The case was settled out of court. Strazzullo was also involved in defending Adam Hock, who was charged after a brawl with Monaco’s Prince Pierre Casiraghi, and he represented Foxy Brown in a case where she was accused of violating a protection order.
Strazzullo Charges
In recent years, Strazzullo faced serious legal challenges of his own. He was indicted on charges of grand larceny and fraud, accused of embezzling millions from his clients, many of whom were elderly.
Prosecutors alleged that he operated a Ponzi scheme, using funds from new clients to pay off debts to previous ones, while financing a lavish lifestyle that included luxury cars, expensive dining, and high-end accommodations.
His legal troubles led to his disbarment following allegations of professional misconduct, including the misappropriation of client funds.
Despite his once-celebrated status in New York’s legal and nightlife circles, Strazzullo’s legacy is overshadowed by the accusations of betraying his clients’ trust. His sudden death has left the legal community and those familiar with his work in shock, marking a tragic end to a tumultuous career