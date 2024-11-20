Davis Polk Partner Paul Marquardt profiled in Financier Worldwide’s “Power Players”

Davis Polk partner and National Security practice head Paul Marquardt was profiled by Financier Worldwide as part of the publication’s “Power Players: International Trade & Sanctions 2024 – Distinguished Advisers” issue. In the Q&A, Paul discusses the arc of his career, his approach to tackling complex legal challenges, and how he mentors younger colleagues at the firm.
On the topic of his work philosophies, Paul notes, “The art lies in understanding the legitimate goals of both the business and the government and, rather than deciding who is right, finding the solution that maximizes both goals. Finding an approach that gets each side what it needs is where listening, experience and judgement come into play.”
