Davis Polk Partner Vanessa Jackson named a 2024 “Notable Black Leader” by Crain’s New York Business 

Davis Polk partner Vanessa Jackson was named a 2024 “Notable Black Leader” by Crain’s New York Business. The award honors Black executives whose professional and community achievements enhance New York City.
Crain’s highlighted Vanessa’s work during the COVID-19 pandemic – she secured more than $14 billion in financing for major airlines, including Delta, helping to keep the aviation industry aloft – as well as her role as co-chair of the firm’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee. Vanessa is also a partner liaison for the firm’s Black Affinity Group and is a founding member of the Council of Black Leaders in Finance, a network working to grow the ranks of Black professionals in the industry.
The honorees were announced on October 21, 2024.
