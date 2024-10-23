DLA Piper shortlisted for five Financial Times North America Innovative Lawyer awards

DLA Piper is pleased to announce that the Financial Times has shortlisted the firm in five categories as part of the 2024 North America Innovative Lawyer awards program, including the overall Most Innovative Law Firm in North America category.
DLA Piper was shortlisted in the Innovation in New Services to Manage Risk category for its groundbreaking service innovations in generative AI, including legal red teaming and Proactive Compliance as a Service (PCaaS).
The firm was also shortlisted in the Innovation in People & Skills category in recognition of its efforts to develop the next generation of patent litigators and International Trade Commission attorney talent. These efforts include leading the charge in creating and helping administer the ITC’s first-ever mock trial program and launching the industry’s first comprehensive litigation and trial training program focused specifically on patent litigation.
DLA Piper earned a spot on the Innovative Lawyers in Pro Bono shortlist for its role in the successful resolution of a voting rights lawsuit brought on behalf of the Navajo Nation, the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission and individual Navajo voters in San Juan County, New Mexico.
Finally, DLA Piper Co-US Managing Partner Jackie Park was shortlisted in the Legal Intrapreneur category in recognition of her leadership in helping implement best-in-class technical development, leadership development, and mentorship and sponsorship programs that have helped boost the firm’s retention of associates and partners.
This year’s North America Innovative Lawyer awards ceremony will be held in New York on December 9. For the past seven years, DLA Piper has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the top legal innovators in North America.