Dentons Expands African Footprint With New Additions

Dentons is proud of its global footprint as the largest geographically spread law firm in the world and it has now announced that it has combined with three more firms in Africa to increase its African presence substantially.
The firm moved from China last year following regulatory changes in the area but it has been intent on growing globally.
The firm, on LawFuel’s most prestigious firms list, now has more offices in Africa than any other law firm, having combined with firms in Cameroon, DRC, Ethiopia and Senegal.
Major resource and mining work beckons law firms in the African continent and Dentons are focused on growing their work with the resources, infrastructure and agricultural work as well as a variety of cross border transactions they can work on.
Dentons’ media statement on the announcement is below –
Dentons, the world’s largest global law firm, will launch offerings with leading local firms in Cameroon, DRC, Ethiopia and Senegal. The expansion in capabilities and expertise in these key countries will connect the Firm’s clients to legal talent in more locations in Africa than any other global law firm. Enhancing the Firm’s presence in these countries further strengthens the Firm’s ability to provide comprehensive legal services in civil law jurisdictions, allowing the Firm to better support clients with leading legal expertise and a deep understanding of these strategically important markets.
Dentons is expanding its Africa presence through teaming with Kouengoua Minou Nkongho (KMN) in Cameroon, Pathy Liongo & Associates in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tamrat Assefa Liban Law Office in Ethiopia and LEGALIX in Senegal. These firms have deep-rooted local market expertise, coupled with experience across the energy, mining, banking and finance sectors and with advising clients on corporate transactions.
Cameroon’s rich natural resources, combined with its position as a major transit hub, offer significant opportunities for global businesses. The country’s oil and gas, minerals and agricultural industries have yielded significant demand for legal services. Kouengoua Minou Nkongho (KMN) has a 40-year history of managing complex cross-border legal matters.
Advantageously located at the center of the African continent and sharing borders with nine countries, the DRC is richly endowed with numerous natural resources, including cobalt and copper. The DRC is engaged in multiple projects to significantly enhance its economy, with investments in hydropower and transportation infrastructure. Pathy Liongo & Associates brings a wealth of knowledge in all areas of business law – in DRC and across Africa with 15 years of practice in the DRC.
Ethiopia is set to substantially boost its economic future with major improvement projects in renewable energy, infrastructure and manufacturing. Tamrat Assefa Liban Law Office has been ranked for seven years by Chambers, and offers clients a team with substantial experience in cross-border investment and finance work, including in the real estate and renewable energy sectors.
Serving as one of the main entry points to the African continent, Senegal is launching impactful initiatives to support the growing economy. Key industries such as agriculture, mining, shipping and petroleum refining drive cross-border opportunities. LEGALIX is a full-service firm with international experience covering dispute resolution, M&A transactions, banking and finance, regulatory, tax and competition law.
“Building a presence in Cameroon, DRC, Ethiopia and Senegal accelerates Dentons’ momentum in building the leading Pan-African law firm, owned and controlled by Africans,” said Noor Kapdi, Africa Region CEO. “As the first global law firm located in the cities of Douala, Kinshasa, Addis Ababa and Dakar, Dentons is well-positioned to serve our clients as they begin to unlock opportunities in Africa from around the world.”
“We are delighted to be adding expertise in Cameroon, DRC, Ethiopia and Senegal. The energy of emerging markets across Africa is palpable,” said Elliott Portnoy, Dentons Global CEO and Kate Barton, Dentons’ Global CEO-elect. “These four prestigious firms will strengthen our local legal counsel and deepen our ability to meet the needs of our clients – across Africa and the 80+ countries where Dentons has a presence.”
Upon launch, Dentons will have a presence in:
This announcement follows Dentons’ recent combinations with leading law firms in Vietnam, the Philippines and India as well as the launch of new offerings in New Zealand and Namibia.
About Dentons
Across over 80 countries, Dentons helps you grow, protect, operate and finance your organization by providing uniquely global and deeply local legal solutions. Polycentric, purpose-driven and committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and sustainability, we focus on what matters most to you. www.dentons.com