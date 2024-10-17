Lawyers for Children Award for Morrison Foerster Managing Partner

Jamie Levitt, Managing Partner of the firm’s New York office and Chair of the Morrison Foerster Foundation, will be honored at the first annual Lawyers for Children (LFC) Pro Bono Awards Breakfast to celebrate her efforts in representing and advocating for vulnerable children in family court proceedings to protect their legal rights and interests. Jamie is being honored alongside:
- Laurie Ruckel – Managing Partner for New York at Loeb & Loeb, LLP;
- William Silverman – Pro Bono Partner at Proskauer Rose LLP; and
- Wendy Dessy – Director of Corporate Responsibility at Proskauer Rose LLP.
Andrew bridge, a highly recognized advocate for vulnerable children, will be featured as a guest speaker.
LFC is a children’s law office that aims to give children in foster care, youth justice, child custody and other family court proceedings a voice in the decisions that will change their lives. Since LFC’s founding in 1984, their attorneys and social workers have represented almost 30,000 children in New York City court proceedings involving voluntary foster care placement, abuse, neglect, termination of parental rights, adoption, guardianship, youth justice, paternity, custody and visitation.