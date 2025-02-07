Dinsmore & Shohl LLP is excited to build on recent expansion momentum in Florida by merging with Shankman Leone, a boutique law firm in Tampa.
Effective February 1, the merger adds a 10-attorney team with expertise in labor and employment, franchise and distribution, construction and commercial litigation. This new endeavor is fueled by the rapid success of Dinsmore’s strategic expansion into the Sunshine State, including growth in Miami and Orlando. These efforts have generated strong financial results while attracting first-class legal talent.
With deep experience in management-side labor negotiations and collective bargaining, as well as employment matters like employment discrimination defense and wage and hour compliance, Shankman Leone’s respected team rounds out Dinsmore’s strong national practice in these areas.The group’s additional experience in franchise law, including counseling and the representation of emerging and mature franchise systems in litigation, regulatory and transaction matters, enhances the Firm’s service offerings and reinforces its long-term commitment to clients across Florida and nationwide.
“Our expansion into Florida has been driven by client demand in one of the nation’s most dynamic and rapidly evolving markets,” said Joshua Lorentz, Dinsmore’s Managing Partner. “It has represented a real success story for our Firm. By deepening our presence in the state, we’re positioned to respond to demand from businesses for practical counsel to navigate complex workplace issues and seize new opportunities in areas including franchising.”
The Shankman Leone team also brings extensive national litigation and arbitration experience, representing clients in federal and state courts across the U.S. Their client base includes businesses of all sizes, from single-owner enterprises to national and multinational corporations in industries such as grocery, automotive aftercare, restaurant, construction, commercial real estate leasing, A/V meeting and show production services, hospitality, manufacturing and franchising.
“We are excited to add lawyers with the reputations and competencies of this team,” said Rob Sickles, the office managing partner in Tampa. “With this merger, we are adding complimentary practice groups and expanding our ability to serve Firm clients across the state, while providing Shankman and Leone’s clients with a national presence.”
Joining David Shankman and Dennis Leone in the move to Dinsmore are partners Michael Willats and Christine Crispino, along with associates of counsel Kimberly Thresher, who is a board-certified construction attorney and Mitchell Fraley. The group also includes associates Brent Tunis, Danielle Diller, Jackson Ford and Austin Kahn.
“Over the past six to seven years, we’ve had conversations with various firms, but Dinsmore stood out because of its entrepreneurial spirit and the phenomenal culture,” Dennis said. “The emphasis on collaboration – not just among attorneys, but in service of our clients – is something truly special. The opportunity to build our practice, provide additional resources to our clients and grow alongside a Firm that shares our values and vision is incredibly exciting,” said David.
Eight talented business professionals round out the dynamic team dedicated to elevating client outcomes nationwide.