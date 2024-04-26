Morrison Kent Splits: Two Firms Develop From the Former Firm

Morrison Kent has split into two firms, Wellington-based JB Morrison and Auckland-based Kent Legal, which has yet to have a website in place, suggesting a hurried separation.
JB Morrison has offices in Wellington and Rotorua with 13 partners in Wellington and three in Rotorua. The former office had 12 partners in Wellington.
The former Auckland branch has yet to have a website. The former firm had four Auckland partners.
Requests for information about the change in firm has yet to receive a response from either of the new firms. No explanation regarding the firm changes is evident on the JB Morrison website.
Morrison Kent received some negative publicity regarding its culture with a NZ Herald report regarding bullying, harassment and discrimination that now-retired managing partner Richard Caughley said resulted in the firm revamping its policies.