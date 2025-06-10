From Magic Circle to AI Startup Tom Borman, LawFuel contributing editor Two former Magic Circle lawyers, Nnamdi Emelifeonwu and Feargus MacDaeid, have just secured a $30 million (£22 million) in funding for their AI-powered legal tech company, Definely. Emelifeonwu and MacDaeid raised several million last year as we reported. They aren’t just any ex-lawyers but […]
Already subscribed? Log in
6 thoughts on “Ex-Magic Circle Duo’s AI Legal Tech Definely Secures $30M”
Really cool to see how Definely is shaking things up in the legal field! Big names on board too. It’s about time AI was put to good use in such a traditional industry. Kudos to the Definely team!
Interesting but how does it actually improve day-to-day tasks for the average lawyer? Curious if it’s more than just hype.
as someone who’s used it, it really streamlines a lot of the routine document analysis. definitely more than hype, morgan.
Though Definely’s integration with big law firms is impressive, the real merit lies in its long-term effectiveness and client satisfaction. Adoption by major players does not instantly equate to success.
Gotta give it to Definely for scoring such big names early on. Wondering about the tech stack they’re using to handle such heavyweights. Anyone got insights on that? Real curious about the scalability of their AI model.
That’s a good point, code_hawk_91. Scalability and security would be my two main concerns with such a platform. Especially with client info from such big law firms.