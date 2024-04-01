Former Duncan Cotterill Partner Sets Up Boutique Law Firm

Former Duncan Cotterill partner Scott Moran has launched his own firm – Moran Law – after leading the build of Duncan Cotterill’s Wellington office for the past 23 years.
An announcement on social media indicated the firm would focus on private law issues, trust, brand management issues and corporate governance work.
Scott Moran left Duncan Cotterill this year after almost 23 years with the firm, opening and building its Wellington office to its current complement of 10 partners and 60 staff and focusing personally on his work in commercial law and, in particular focusing on intellectual property work where he has represented a range of clients both in New Zealand and internationally.
He also has strong community and charitable interests, as well as being heavily involved in sporting activities, currently serving as the Vice President of New Zealand Football and a board member of Special Olmpics New Zealand, as well as holding a number of governance and judging roles in the sporting, law and business sectors.
The new firm also has former Duncan Cotterill lawyers Jessie M, Kelle Candy, Kim Will and legal contractor JackySimperingham.