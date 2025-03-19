The 20 Top Law Firms Face Heat in Trump’s DEI Legal Crackdown

The EEOC’s High-Stakes DEI Gamble
The Trump administration’s escalating war on DEI programs has thrust 20 major law firms into the crosshairs of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
Acting Chair Andrea Lucas is demanding exhaustive details about diversity hiring metrics, client-driven DEI requirements, and participation in initiatives like the Mansfield Certification.
The move aligns with a March 6 executive order targeting “large, influential” firms, raising compliance risks and ethical dilemmas for legal leaders navigating this high-stakes landscape.
Firms Under EEOC Scrutiny
- A&O Shearman
- Debevoise & Plimpton
- Cooley
- Freshfields
- Hogan Lovells
- Kirkland & Ellis
- Latham & Watkins
- 14 others (see full list)
Why Legal Leaders Should Care
The EEOC’s requests go beyond surface-level audits. Firms must provide demographic breakdowns of attorneys, DEI training records since 2019, and even client communications about diversity requirements—all in “searchable Excel spreadsheets.”
The letters ask the law firms for a significant amount of information about the internships, scholarships and fellowships they offer to law students and their hiring and compensation practices among the other information required.
Some of the firms that received the letters regarding DEI issues, including Perkins Coie; Hogan Lovells; Ropes & Gray; and WilmerHale, are representing plaintiffs in current lawsuits against the Trump administration.
Critics argue the administration is weaponizing Title VII to chill DEI progress, while supporters claim it’s a necessary check on reverse discrimination.
A storm of criticism has emerged with reports in Britain saying the crackdown threatens the legal system itself, while there have been some judicial pushback against the DEI moves also.
Either way, the fallout could redefine how law firms balance client expectations, talent pipelines, and political risk.