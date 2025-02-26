Hidden Evidence Saves Death Row Inmate

Richard Glossip Is Saved Execution by the Supreme Court
On February 25, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip’s conviction, ordering a new trial after revelations of prosecutorial misconduct spanning two decades.
Glossip, convicted in 1998 for a murder-for-hire plot, faced execution despite the prosecution’s star witness, Justin Sneed, admitting to lying under oath—a fact hidden by prosecutors who destroyed exculpatory evidence.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor condemned the state’s “sordid history” of due process violations, highlighting how the case exposes the death penalty’s fatal flaws. With Oklahoma now barred from retrying Glossip without addressing these errors, the ruling reignites debates about accountability in capital punishment