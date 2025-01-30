Hinshaw Adds Seasoned Litigation and Compliance Partner David Cole in Chicago

David K. Cole brings a mix of law firm, in-house, and government experience.
January 30, 2025 – Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP today announced that David K. Cole has joined the Chicago office as a partner in the firm’s Commercial Litigation Practice Group. A seasoned litigator, he represents companies operating in a wide range of industries in complex commercial litigation and compliance matters.
“David brings a successful track record of defending companies in a wide range of litigation matters, along with extensive experience advising clients on compliance risks and investigations,” said firm Chairman Peter Sullivan. “As our clients face a challenging and uncertain regulatory and legal climate, his in-house and government experience adds excellent depth to our litigation and compliance capabilities. We’re thrilled that he has joined our team in Chicago.”
In addition to general and commercial litigation matters, Cole advises companies on internal investigations, provides risk assessment and counseling, and reviews compliance programs, focusing on matters related to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. In addition to private law firm practice, Cole has over 10 years of experience as in-house counsel in the pharmaceutical, financial services, and education industries. Previously, he served as Assistant Attorney General in the Special Litigation Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. In this role, he handled civil and criminal cases, including health care fraud, consumer protection violations, charitable trust mismanagement issues, and False Claims Act matters.
He decided to join Hinshaw because of the firm’s nationally recognized and wide-ranging litigation practice, broad geographic footprint, collaborative culture, and diverse practice areas.
“As a litigator, Hinshaw checks every box for growing my practice and providing full-service solutions to my clients,” Cole said. “When the opportunity to join the firm presented itself, I simply could not turn it down. I’m really excited to join a firm with such a strong culture of collaboration and cross-selling. Its reputation for excellent client value also aligns really well with my goals and priorities.”
Cole received his B.A. from Clark Atlanta University and J.D. from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.