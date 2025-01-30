What’s Happening to Trump’s Legal Troubles Now That He’s President Again?

The fate of Donald Trump’s legal cases are being decided, while the ‘fading threat’ of some continue to place the president in jeopardy.
So what is the state of play with the array of Trump-based cases?
Two federal prosecutions have been dismissed, citing a Justice Department opinion that sitting presidents can’t be prosecuted.
The same argument is being applied to state cases, potentially shielding Trump from criminal proceedings during his term.
However, the New York hush money case remains active. Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to Stormy Daniels. While Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that Trump won’t face incarceration, the sentencing is scheduled for January 10, 2025.
He filed a notice of appeal last week asking the state’s mid-level appeals court to overturn his conviction last May. Trump hired a new legal team from the firm Sullivan & Cromwell LLP to handle the appeal, headed by the firm’s co-chair Robert J Giuffra Jr.
Civil Cases: The Battle Continues
On the civil front, Trump faces other issues.
A New York judge slapped him with a $350 million judgment (now swelled to over $500 million with interest) for fraudulent business practices. Trump has appealed, and there are indications that the penalty might be reduced.
Writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation cases have resulted in verdicts totaling $88 million against Trump. While he’s appealing both decisions, the courts have already rejected his appeal of the $5 million verdict.
The Road Ahead
Trump’s White House sees his legal team is working overtime to leverage his presidential status in ongoing cases. The outcomes of which could have significant implications not just for Trump personally, but for the office of the presidency and the American legal system as a whole.