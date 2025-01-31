Chris Martin’s Cease-and-Desist Letter
Coldplay’s Chris Martin read a cease-and-desist letter that stopped the music and everyone else at his recent Mumbai Concert.
On January 21, 2025, during their final show at DY Patil Stadium, frontman Chris Martin unexpectedly halted the performance to read a comical “letter” he claimed was from Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s lawyers.
Martin apologized to the audience, stating he had to read the letter to avoid potential imprisonment and cancellation of their upcoming Ahmedabad show.
The alleged letter humorously accused Coldplay of illegally mentioning Bumrah’s name in previous concerts without permission. It went on to declare Bumrah as “the greatest bowler in the whole wide world” while dismissing Martin as “just a silly singer”.
“Dear Coldplay, in your first and second show, you mentioned Jasprit Bumrah without permission. It’s illegal—you can’t mention Jasprit. Who do you think you are, you stupid Englishman? It also says, Mr. Jasprit Bumrah is the greatest bowler in the whole wide world, and you are just a silly singer.”
The frontman played along with the joke, agreeing that Bumrah is indeed great.
He then asked for a video clip of Bumrah “destroying England” to be played on the stadium screens, which showed the cricketer dismissing an English batter during a 2024 series.
The lighthearted and unexpected interruption left fans in splits, perfectly blending the worlds of international music, cricket, and mock legal threats.
9 thoughts on “You Won’t Believe Why Coldplay Stopped Their Concert Mid-Song”
