LOS ANGELES – Southern California Edison (SCE) has agreed to pay the United States $82.5 million – the largest-ever wildfire cost recovery settlement by the United States in the Central District of California – to resolve claims on behalf of the U.S. Forest Service to recoup costs and damages associated with the 2020 Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest, the Justice Department announced today.
The Bobcat Fire ignited in September 2020 and burned more than 114,000 acres – approximately 175 square miles – of which nearly 100,000 acres were in the Angeles National Forest.
“This record settlement against Southern California Edison provides meaningful compensation to taxpayers for the extensive costs of fighting the Bobcat Fire and for the widespread damage to public lands,” said United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “My office will continue to aggressively pursue recovery for suppression costs and environmental damages from any entity that causes harm to the public’s forests and other precious national resources.”
The United States filed a lawsuit in September 2023 on behalf of the Forest Service against SCE and Utility Tree Service to recover costs incurred fighting the Bobcat Fire and for the extensive damages that it caused to the Angeles National Forest.
The United States alleged that the Bobcat Fire ignited when trees that were not properly maintained by SCE and its tree maintenance contractor came into contact with power lines, causing the blaze to ignite. The wildfire started on September 6, 2020, and resulted in damage to public lands. It caused years of closure of more than 100 miles of trails and numerous campgrounds. It also had a detrimental impact on habitats and wildlife, including to the federally endangered wildlife-mountain yellow-legged frog, federally threatened fish and birds, and irreplaceable cultural and heritage resources.
SCE agreed to pay the $82.5 million settlement within 60 days of the effective date of the settlement agreement, which was May 14, without admitting wrongdoing or fault.
“These settlements are essential in restoring our landscapes after wildfires,” said Acting U.S. Forest Service Pacific Southwest Regional Forester Jason Kuiken.
“We are grateful to receive these settlement funds, which mark an important step toward recovery and restoration,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Tony Martinez of the Angeles National Forest. “These resources will help us rehabilitate burned areas, restore wildlife habitats, and strengthen our forests’ resilience to future wildfires.”
The United States Forest Service investigated this matter.
Assistant United States Attorneys Sarah Quist and Joseph Tursi of the Complex and Defensive Litigation Section negotiated the settlement in this case.
Release No. 25-157