How Much Does it Cost to Hire an Immigration Lawyer in the U.S.?

Despite everything our country has been through in recent years, people from all over the world still want to live and work here.
Dealing with immigration issues is not easy. The laws applying to immigration are ever-changing and the forms to obtain visas and green cards are often very complex. You will need a trained immigration attorney to help you.
What Kind of Issues Does an Immigration Attorney Handle?
An immigration attorney handles many different types of issues. They may assist you with everything from coming to the United States to study at one of the universities to obtaining permanent citizenship. Issues an immigration attorney can help you with may include:
- Visas
- Adjustment of Status
- Green Cards
- Citizenship
- Political Asylum
- Deportation Defense
- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)
- Bond Proceedings for Detained Foreign Nationals
Immigration lawyers prepare documents and fill out detailed forms and applications. In some cases, they attend hearings.
When you apply for anything with the Department of U.S. and Citizenship and Immigration, you must meet strict deadlines. The average cost of hiring an immigration lawyer is between $650 and $2,000. If you are applying for a visa, citizenship, or a green card, you will have to pay application and filing fees as well. The more complex the issue is, the more money it is likely to cost you in legal fees. An immigration lawyer will typically charge you anywhere from $100 to $600 an hour.
The cost of an attorney’s services will depend on what you need them to do for you. If you want to learn more about the cost of immigrating to the United States, there are a few things that you should know about the process of getting a green card and the cost associated with it.
Why You Need an Attorney
Dealing with the USCIS is unlike dealing with any other part of the United States Government. Just knowing what forms to fill out can be very confusing. to get a green card, a person will normally have to obtain a visa first. There are four different types of visas in the United States and there are many different subcategories.
An immigration attorney can help you decide which visa is right for you. Not just anyone can get a green card. You must have a legitimate reason. Legitimate reasons include coming to the United States to join one’s family or to work in a United States-based company. You may also get a green card if you are seeking political asylum or a victim of abuse.
An Attorney Will Fight for You
The immigration process in the United States is not always fair. People from countries with low immigration rates generally have a better chance of getting a green card than people from developing countries. An immigration attorney cannot change the laws. However, if you are denied a green card, visa, or citizenship, a lawyer can help you appeal.
Things That Can Prevent You From Getting a Green Card
A criminal record can be a major problem for someone who is seeking permanent residence in the U.S. If you have been convicted of a crime of moral turpitude, such as murder, drug trafficking, fraud, sexual abuse, or animal abuse, you will not be able to get permanent residence. If you have been convicted of a drug crime you will not be eligible for a green card. It does not matter if the crime was committed in your home country or the United States.
The one exception to this rule would be a drug crime involving marijuana possession. In October of 2022, president Biden pardoned all persons who have ever been convicted of marijuana possession. The federal government is currently working on a system to get individuals a certification of the pardon. Your lawyer can assist you in getting this certification if you need it.
If you have been convicted of a minor offense such as joyriding, assault, or breaking and entering, you might be able to get a green card with the assistance of a lawyer. You are likely to have a higher legal bill if your attorney needs to assist you in a criminal matter.
Immigration is one of the hardest and most heart-wrenching types of law an attorney can practice. Although it may be expensive, you are unlikely to be successful in getting a visa or Green card without a lawyer.
