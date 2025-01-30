How Willed is Ushering in a New Era of Estate Planning

David Kaplan is transforming Australia’s estate planning landscape through technology, making what was once an expensive, time-consuming process accessible to all Australians.
As co-founder of Willed, Kaplan has positioned his company at the forefront of legal tech innovation, addressing a critical need in the market that traditional legal services have struggled to meet.
“The statistics around estate planning in Australia are concerning,” says Kaplan. “Our research shows that nearly half of all Australians don’t have a valid will, leaving their families vulnerable to lengthy legal processes and potential disputes. We knew there had to be a better way.”
Kaplan’s journey to overhauling the estate planning industry began with a simple observation: while technology had touched many aspects of our lives, the process of creating a will remained firmly stuck in the past. Drawing on his background in technology and business development, he co-founded Willed to bridge this gap, creating a platform that combines legal expertise with digital accessibility.
Since it was launched, Willed has developed a comprehensive online platform that guides users through the will-creation process step by step, making it both more affordable and more accessible than traditional methods. The platform maintains the necessary legal rigor while removing common barriers to entry such as high costs and time-consuming appointments.
“Estate planning shouldn’t be a luxury reserved for the wealthy,” Kaplan says. “Everyone deserves the peace of mind that comes with having their affairs in order, regardless of their financial status, and technology can help make that possible. What traditionally cost thousands of dollars and took weeks can now be completed in under an hour at a fraction of the price.”
The success of Willed’s approach is reflected in its rapid growth and strong customer satisfaction, with the company maintaining an impressive 4.9-star rating across over 1,000 reviews. This achievement underscores the market’s readiness for digital innovation in legal services.
But Kaplan’s vision extends beyond just will creation. Willed has expanded its services to include probate assistance and funeral planning, creating a comprehensive end-of-life planning platform. It’s an approach that reflects Kaplan’s understanding that estate planning is about more than just document creation — it’s about providing families with complete peace of mind.
The platform’s success has caught the attention of major institutions and industry partners, leading to collaborations that further extend Willed’s reach. “We’re seeing increasing recognition that digital solutions are the future of estate planning,” Kaplan notes. “Traditional institutions appreciate that technology can complement their existing services while making estate planning more accessible to a broader audience.”
Looking ahead, Kaplan sees even greater potential for technology to transform estate planning. “We’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible,” he says. “Our goal is to continue innovating and expanding our services to ensure every Australian has access to quality estate planning tools. The future of estate planning will be digital, accessible, and user-friendly.”
About Dave Kaplan: Dave Kaplan has been building bricks and mortar businesses and start-ups for over 20 years. Until 2004, Dave he thought planning for death was morbid and uncomfortable. Then, his father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He realised that planning for end of life can actually be one of the most important and valuable gifts to loved ones. He can be contacted at Willed.com.au or at dave@willed.com.au