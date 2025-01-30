The Future Losses You Need to Consider When Filing a Car Accident Claim

Car accidents can be a life-changing experience, leading to not only immediate injuries but also long-term consequences for your health, finances, and overall well-being.
Unfortunately, in a city like Albuquerque, which features a unique blend of culture, history, and a growing population, these accidents are common. Whether it’s a minor fender-bender or a more serious collision, dealing with the aftermath can be overwhelming.
When filing a car accident claim, it is important to claim not only for immediate damages and expenses but also for the future losses you may face. If you’re going through the complexities of a car accident claim, an Albuquerque car accident lawyer can help guide you through the process and ensure all future losses are factored into your claim.
Understanding Future Losses
When you are involved in a car accident, the immediate costs are usually obvious: medical bills, vehicle repairs, and lost wages.
However, most people may not think about the long-term effects of their injuries and the expense they may cause. These future losses can significantly impact your life, both financially and personally.
Here are some of the future losses you may need to consider when filing a claim.
1. Future Medical Expenses
Severe injuries sustained in a car accident might require ongoing medical treatment, physical therapy, or even long-term care.
For example, if you have suffered a serious spinal injury, brain injury, or severe fractures, you may need surgeries, specialized therapies, or assistive devices in the future.
You must calculate these future medical expenses to avoid out-of-pocket costs after receiving the claim. A lawyer can assist you in consulting with medical professionals to estimate future medical expenses and include them in your claim. That way, you won’t have to bear the financial burden of long-term care.
2. Loss of Earning Capacity
Car accidents can have a lasting effect on your ability to work. If you’ve suffered injuries that prevent you from returning to your previous job or limit your ability to perform specific tasks, you may experience a loss of earning capacity.
The compensation for loss of earning capacity includes your current wages and any future salary growth or promotions that may have been possible if the accident hadn’t occurred.
For instance, someone who sustains a traumatic brain injury may no longer be able to work in a professional environment that requires high cognitive skills, even though they were capable before the accident. Calculating loss of earning capacity requires a thorough review of your career trajectory, education, and employment opportunities.
3. Pain and Suffering
Pain and suffering is often associated with the immediate aftermath of an injury. But it also has some long-term emotional and physical distress. Chronic pain, permanent disability, and psychological trauma (such as PTSD or anxiety) can persist for years after the accident. These ongoing issues may affect your ability to enjoy life or daily activities.
Even though it is intangible, legal professionals can help you quantify future pain and suffering. Calculating compensation for pain and suffering can be a complex process. Still, with legal guidance, you can ensure that the full scope of your emotional and physical distress is reflected in your claim.
4. Property and Vehicle Losses
If your vehicle has been severely damaged or requires specialized modifications due to a disability, include these future costs in your claim, even if your car has been repaired or replaced.
Additionally, if your injuries prevent you from driving, you may need to factor in the cost of alternate transportation, such as hiring a driver or using taxis or rideshare services. Your attorney can help you account for these potential future expenses to ensure that your claim covers the repairs and any additional transportation costs you may incur.
5. Impact on Quality of Life
Car accidents often result in an enduring loss of quality of life. Whether due to physical disabilities, emotional trauma, or an inability to engage in previously enjoyed activities, these losses can be profound. For example, a person who once enjoyed running, traveling, or playing sports may find these activities permanently off-limits due to their injuries.
You must assess the impact the accident has had on your life. This includes considering how your relationships, hobbies, and daily activities have been altered and seeking compensation for these losses.
Conclusion
When filing a car accident claim, it is important to consider not only the immediate damages but also the future losses that may affect your life. These can include future medical expenses, loss of earning capacity, and a diminished quality of life. Including future losses in your personal injury claim is crucial for fair compensation.
Source: Parnall Law, NM