Kate Barton Takes the Helm as Global CEO of Dentons

Dentons has announced its leadership by Kate Barton as the firm’s new Global CEO, following a detailed selection process by the firm’s board of directors and Global Advisory Committee.
She succeeds Elliott Portnoy.
Dentons’ polycentric approach and global presence in over 80 countries require someone with unique abilities to continue to growth at a time of intense competition and aggressive lateral hiring by big law firms.
Her international experience and cultural sensitivity will be important elements in the continued growth of the firm, which boasts its’ ‘biggest-in-the-world’ credentials.
The firm has recently expanded in Africa, and faced some serious issues in Australia, demonstrating the varied nature of holding a major big law player together.
She holds a BS from Boston University, a JD from Boston College Law School, and an LLM in Taxation from Boston University School of Law. She is also NACD Director Certified and qualified as a financial expert under SEC, NYSE, and NASDAQ rules.
Prior to joining Dentons, Barton had a 35-year career at EY, where she held various executive leadership roles. Her most recent position at EY was as Global Vice Chair saw her overseeing a workforce of 70,000 professionals and generating revenues exceeding $11 billion.
Her particular ability, demonstrated at EY and doubtless to be continued with Dentons, is her ability to focus on strategic growth in large, complex global organizations. Dentons’ global footprint is ideally suited to her experience and skillset, particularly with her focus upon technology, people development and global shared resource centers.
“Dentons is uniquely positioned as a global legal innovator,” Barton stated in a media statement from the firm. “Our unprecedented international reach and exceptional legal talent create a compelling platform for future growth. I’m eager to collaborate with colleagues across more than 80 countries to enhance our client-centric strategy.”
Gerald Singham, Chair of Dentons’ Global Board Talent & Governance Committee, praised Barton’s selection, highlighting her ability to work effectively across diverse geographical and cultural landscapes. “Kate represents a perfect blend of thoughtful leadership and strategic vision,” Singham noted.