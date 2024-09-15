Why Trump Lawyer Alberto Gonzales Backs Kamala Harris

The Controversial Career of Alberto Gonzales
Ben Thomson, LawFuel contributing writer
Former US Attorney General and White House Counsel in the Trump presidency, Alberto R. Gonzales is throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
The high profile lawyer, whose career has also been marked by controversy – now highlighted by his major political ‘switch’ – made his announcement through an opinion piece in Politico.
Gonzales said Trump’s actions with the January 6 Capitol Hill insurrection contravened “fidelity to the rule of law”.
Republican lawyer who once served as a close confidant to President George W. Bush.
He also made reference to Trump’s felony convictions, his liability for libel based on the sexual abuse case and the pending federal elections interference case along with the recently dismissed federal documents case.
“As the United States approaches a critical election, I can’t sit quietly as Donald Trump — perhaps the most serious threat to the rule of law in a generation — eyes a return to the White House. For that reason, though I’m a Republican, I’ve decided to support Kamala Harris for president.” Alberto Gonzales, Politico
The Rise of Alberto Gonzales
Gonzales’ journey to the highest echelons of American law beginning in 1995 when he became legal counsel to then-Texas Governor George W. Bush.
The role catapulted him into a series of high-profile positions: Texas Secretary of State, Justice on the Texas Supreme Court, and ultimately, White House Counsel when Bush assumed the presidency.In 2005, Gonzales reached the pinnacle of his legal career, becoming the first Hispanic U.S. Attorney General.
After serving in the Air Force and studying at the Air Force Academy, Gonzales earned his bachelor’s degree from Rice University before graduating from Harvard Law School in 1982.
He worked at Houston-based Vinson & Elkins, where he became one of its first Hispanic partners.
“Power is intoxicating and based on Trump’s rhetoric and conduct it appears unlikely that he would respect the power of the presidency in all instances; rather, he would abuse it for personal and political gain, and not on behalf of the American people.” Alberto Gonzales
His tenure as Attorney General was marked by controversy when he faced criticism for his role in crafting legal justifications for enhanced interrogation techniques. He argued that some Geneva Convention protections were “quaint” and “obsolete” in the War on Terror context.
and for the dismissal of several U.S. Attorneys, which some viewed as politically motivated.
He had earlier been involved in and defended the Bush administration’s controversial domestic surveillance program, which allowed for warrantless wiretapping of U.S. citizens.
During a 2007 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Gonzales’s testimony was widely criticized, with senators questioning his truthfulness and raising concerns about potential perjury.
Gonzales’ time as Attorney General came to an end in 2007 amidst growing controversy.
His tenure as Attorney General was marked by criticism from both Democrats and Republicans regarding his judgment, management of the Justice Department, and adherence to the rule of law.
In the years that followed, he faced an unexpected challenge: difficulty securing employment, a rare predicament for a former Attorney General.
Undeterred, Gonzales pivoted to academia. He taught at Texas Tech University and currently serves as the Dean of Belmont University College of Law in Nashville, Tennessee.
In this role, he teaches courses on constitutional law, national security, and separation of powers.
Hispanic Connections
Born to Mexican migrant workers in San Antonio, Texas he’s been named Hispanic American of the Year by HISPANIC Magazine and one of The 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America by TIME Magazine.
As the 2024 election approaches, all eyes will be on Gonzales to see how his support for Harris unfolds and what impact it might have on the political landscape.
Rewrite