Which Law Firms Enjoy the Highest Google Law Firm Domain Rank Authority

Law Firm Domain Rank Authority Leaders

Sonia Hickey, Law marketing contributor

Domain rank authority is one of those shifting but important metrics that Google uses to establish the credibility and authority of a website, law firm domain rank authority is also be a major law marketing asset.

Determining the law firms with the highest Google rank authority involves analyzing various factors such as website traffic, backlinks, content quality, and overall online presence.

And our LawFuel analysis of the leading law firms indicates that most are within the same range – mid 70s.

The top ranked law firm for rank authority is DLA Piper with a RA of 81, two ahead of global legal juggernaut Baker & McKenzie (79). It is perhaps unsurprising that two of the largest law firms by personnel and office number are also the highest RA law firms.

The lowest law firm rank authority among the leading firms was UK-based Herbert Smith Freehills at 40.

Generally, large international law firms with significant brand recognition, comprehensive online resources, and a robust digital marketing strategy tend to have higher Google rank authority as we have seen with DLA Piper and Baker & McKenzie.

In the United States, law firms featured on the LawFuel ‘Most Prestigious List’ like Latham & Watkins, Kirkland & Ellis, and Baker McKenzie are often considered among the top-ranking firms in terms of online visibility and authority. These firms have extensive websites, regularly publish high-quality content, and are frequently referenced by other reputable sites in the legal industry.

Similarly, in the United Kingdom, firms such as Clifford Chance, Allen & Overy, and Linklaters are recognized for their strong online presence and rank authority. These firms invest in search engine optimization (SEO), produce thought leadership content, and have established themselves as leaders in their respective practice areas.

Outside of the US and UK, global firms like DLA Piper, Dentons, and Hogan Lovells are known for their extensive networks, diverse practice areas, and robust digital marketing efforts, contributing to their high Google rank authority.

High Google domain rank authority typically correlates with well-established firms that have extensive online content, quality content and information, strong backlink profiles, and high levels of user engagement.

These firms typically invest heavily in their online platforms and law firm digital marketing, including thought leadership articles, blogs, news updates, detailed descriptions of their services, sectors and legal personnel along with high levels of user engagement – all of which contribute to their high Google rank authority.

Additionally, their participation in high-profile cases and frequent citations in reputable sources enhance their online authority and visibility.

The Top ‘Domain Authority Rankings’ For Law Firms

Among the top-ranked firms are –

United States

  1. Kirkland & Ellis LLP72
  2. Latham & Watkins LLP 74
  3. Baker McKenzie79
  4. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP 74
  5. Sidley Austin LLP74
  6. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP75
  7. Jones Day 75
  8. White & Case LLP 75
  9. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP74
  10. Greenberg Traurig, LLP74

United Kingdom

  1. Clifford Chance LLP 76
  2. Linklaters LLP75
  3. Allen & Overy LLP76
  4. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP74
  5. Slaughter and May61
  6. Herbert Smith Freehills40
  7. Norton Rose Fulbright49
  8. DLA Piper81
  9. Hogan Lovells77
  10. CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP 77

