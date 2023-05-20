Lawrence Tribe And The TribeLaw Effect

Lawrence Tribe’s Twitter Account: Insights and Controversies
Lawrence Tribe is a prominent legal scholar and professor of Constitutional Law at Harvard Law School. He is also a prolific user of Twitter, where his TribeLaw has amassed a large following due to his insightful commentary on legal issues and his outspoken criticism of the Trump administration. Tribe’s tweets often go viral, sparking debate and discussion among his followers and the wider public.
Tribe’s Twitter account, @tribelaw, has become a go-to source for legal analysis and commentary on current events.
He uses the platform to share his thoughts on everything from Supreme Court decisions to presidential tweets, and his opinions are highly respected in legal circles.
In recent years, Tribe has become a leading voice in the resistance to the Trump administration, using his platform to call out what he sees as abuses of power and violations of the Constitution.
Despite his status as a respected legal scholar, Tribe is not without his critics. Some have accused him of being too partisan in his commentary, while others have taken issue with his sometimes controversial opinions on issues like impeachment and the role of the Supreme Court.
Born in 1941 in Shanghai, Tribe’s Jewish family moved to the United States when Tribe was six. The family settled in San Francisco and Tribe subsequently went to Harvard University, where he majored in mathematics.
He became a member of the Harvard Debate Team that won the intercollegiate National Debate Tournament in 1961 before graduating in 1962 with an AB, summa cum laude.
He joined the Harvard Law faculty in 1972 after working with both the Supreme Court and the California Supreme Court. His star pupils include former President Barack Obama, Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, Attorney General Merrick Garland and others.
He served as an advisor on Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and became more politically active, as seen in Tribe’s Twitter musings. He was, briefly, a senior advisor to the Department of Justice on access to justice issues and subsequently became involved in constitutional matters following the Trump presidency.
He has also taken an active legal role in a number of cases, including acting on Al Gore’s legal team regarding the 2000 Presidential election and representing a range of of corporations advocating for their free speech rights and constitutional personhood, including General Electirc in the defense against the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (“Superfund”), in which GE and Tribe unsuccessfully argued that the act unconstitutionally violated General Electric’s due process.
His array of legal publications, lectures and views have placed Tribe as one of America’s most influential voices on legal matters, albeit not without criticism.
He generated controversy by spreading conspiracy theories regarding Donald Trump’s suitability for the presidency with political scientist Brendan Nyhan saying that he has become a significant source of misinformation and conspiracy theories on Twitter.
According to McKay Coppins from The Atlantic, Tribe has actively supported the Palmer Report, a left-leaning blog notorious for promoting conspiracy theories.After the Palmer Report, Tribe deleted the tweeted posts and disputes the accuracy of the controversial story.
Tribe remains a highly influential figure in the world of legal scholarship and his Twitter account continues to be a valuable resource for anyone interested in legal issues and current events.