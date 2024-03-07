Leading Barrister’s Critique of the NZ Supreme Court

What Skills Are Needed to be a Successful Lawyer? Being a successful lawyer requires several, key skills.The article in our blog discusses the key skills required for individuals aspiring to become solicitors. Recruiters at law firms seek candidates with a diverse set of skills beyond legal expertise, including critical thinking, commercial awareness, people skills, initiative, a willingness to learn, attention to detail, organizational skills, […]

How To Land The Perfect Law Job in 2024 Landing the dream law job is like finding a needle in a haystack, right? You’ve spent countless hours buried in law books, aced your exams, and maybe you’re even sporting a shiny new degree or grinding through the gears at a law firm. But let’s be real, deep down, you might feel like you’re on […]

The Realities of Legal Life - Why One Lawyer Quit Big Law Cece Xie, a former associate at prominent law firms Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Morrison & Foerster LLP, shared insights with Business Insider about her journey through the legal profession, illuminating the pressures and realizations that come with a career in Big Law. Xie, an immigrant who excelled academically, was drawn to law as it […]