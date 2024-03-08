5 Most Common Types of Personal Injury Cases

https://pixabay.com/photos/accident-car-rescue-4860938/
If you get hurt because of someone else’s negligent actions, the law provides you with a way to recover your financial losses. When you file a personal injury lawsuit, you can seek compensation for your medical bills, lost wages, and property damage as well as for mental anguish and other non-economic losses.
Unfortunately, personal injury accidents can lead to serious injuries. Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) are among the most common injuries, resulting from a blow to the head. These could leave an injured victim with lifelong effects that affect their physical abilities and emotional control.
Neck injuries, back injuries, spinal cord injuries, fractures, disfiguring burns, amputations, and internal organ damage are also common injuries. There are many kinds of personal injury cases and they can each cause these kinds of injuries and others.
There are five commonly occurring types of personal injury cases. Victims file claims in an attempt to recover their financial losses. If you have sustained an injury in one of these types of cases, it is important that you discuss it with an attorney who can help you present a strong case to get the money you deserve.
1. Car Accidents
Since there are many vehicles on the road, it makes the occurrence of car accidents far more common. You have a risk of getting into a car crash when you commute to work, drive to the store, go out with friends, or pick up your kids from school.
The overwhelming majority of car accidents are caused by distracted drivers. While some of them text while driving, others are busy playing with the radio, getting directions on GPS, talking to passengers, eating, or grooming. Others may be drunk or simply reckless in their driving behaviors.
When other drivers are negligent about their choices behind the wheel, they can cause car accidents that leave victims with painful injuries. Wisconsin is an at-fault state, which means that the driver who caused the accident will be liable for your damages. However, since the state also follows a modified comparative negligence rule, you could be assigned some of the blame for the accident. Injury lawyers in Madison can help you protect your legal rights and hold the other driver accountable.
2. Truck Accidents
Trucks are more prevalent on the roads due to the increased demand for goods and online shopping. Madison is a huge hub for these massive vehicles, and while all truck drivers and trucking companies must obey federal safety regulations, some of them disregard these rules.
Truck accidents can cause catastrophic injuries because they outsize and outweigh passenger vehicles. You may be left with permanent injuries such as paralysis or amputations because of a truck accident. An accident investigation might discover that the truck driver, the trucking company, or even a third party responsible for loading the cargo was negligent, allowing you to hold them liable.
3. Slip and Fall Accidents
When a property owner doesn’t maintain their premises to keep it free of hazards, slip and fall accidents may occur. This is a type of premises liability case, often involving wet floors with no signage to warn patrons, uneven sidewalks, or stairways without proper lighting. It is more challenging to prove negligence in these types of cases, but an attorney will know the right steps to take when they advocate for you.
4. Dog Bites
Dog bites can leave victims disfigured and with permanent nerve damage. Wisconsin follows strict liability laws for dog bites and attacks. It does not matter if the dog that bit you had never displayed aggressive behavior before. However, if the dog’s owner knew that it had previously caused injuries, they would be ordered to pay double the damages. The owner could also face other penalties and fines.
5. Wrongful Death
Any type of personal injury accident can result in a wrongful death, leaving family members grieving. When a loved one does not survive their injuries in a personal injury accident, the surviving family members are entitled to legal recourse through a wrongful death lawsuit.
You will be able to recover compensation for the medical bills of your loved one to treat the injuries they sustained before their passing. Compensation also helps cover the funeral and burial costs. When a loved one has been suddenly taken away, you should be able to grieve without worrying about being left with a mountain of bills. You should contact an attorney who can help you seek justice and recover compensation if you are in this situation.
Source: Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs, Personal Injury Attorneys, WI